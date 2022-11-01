ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

White House vows to condemn fueling of antisemitism in wake of Irving suspension

The White House will condemn anyone who fuels antisemitism, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday when asked about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s handling of the backlash over a controversial tweet. “Anyone, anyone that is fueling hate, fueling antisemitism, we will condemn. We will condemn that type of vulgar, that type of language, because…
