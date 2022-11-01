Faces of DBusiness Law 2022 Special Section

MIKE MORSE LAW FIRM

24901 NORTHWESTERN HWY., STE. 700, SOUTHFIELD, MI 48075

855-MIKE-WINS (855-645-3946) | 855MIKEWINS.COM

Since 1992, the Mike Morse Law Firm team has heard them every day: heartbreaking stories from car, truck, and motorcycle accident victims who thought their insurance providers would protect them, only to realize they wouldn’t.

Morse encourages anyone who will listen to make sure they’re properly covered with adequate uninsured/ underinsured motorist benefits and unlimited PIP benefits. It’s the only way to protect yourself following the devastating effects of the 2019 No-Fault Insurance changes.

When you hire the Mike Morse Law Firm, you’re hiring a team of 170 expert legal professionals, including more than 50 top attorneys who specialize in helping auto accident victims rebuild their lives.

With 30 years of experience, over $1 billion collected, and 30,000 clients served, the Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan’s largest and most qualified personal injury law firm. You want them to handle your Michigan auto accident case. Why call anyone else? Injured? Visit 855mikewins.com .

The post The Face of Auto Accident Law – Mike Morse Law Firm appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .