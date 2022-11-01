Atlanta-born Grammy award-winning rapper Future just became a Miami resident with the purchase of a $16.3 million property on Allison Island. On the exclusive island in the city’s North Beach section, every one of the forty-nine homes is a waterfront property.“The neighborhood is already home to a significant list of high profile names and I’m sure Future will enjoy this incredible new modern home and his new neighbors,” said Dina Goldentayer, the Douglas Elliman agent who held the listing. The asking price of the home was reportedly $19.9 million.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO