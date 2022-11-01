Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Miami New Times
Sugar Factory to Move Into Firestone Garage in Miami Beach UPDATED
Uodate November 4: To clarify, the Ocean Drive location of Sugar Factory is currently closed, and is scheduled to reopen with a different concept in early 2023. The Aventura Mall location is currently open. Another Sugar Factory American Brasserie is headed to Miami Beach. Although David Grutman's Groot Hospitality-owned Firestone...
Miami New Times
Aba Brings Mediterranean Cuisine and Midwestern Hospitality to Bal Harbour Shops
Aba, a Mediterranean restaurant with roots in Chicago, has opened inside the Bal Harbour Shops. The restaurant marks Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants' first foray into the Miami market. Lettuce Entertain You's executive partner and divisional president Marc Jacobs hopes to bring more than Mediterranean cuisine to Bal Harbour. He...
architecturaldigest.com
Rapper Future Buys Modern Waterfront Miami Mansion for $16.3 Million
Atlanta-born Grammy award-winning rapper Future just became a Miami resident with the purchase of a $16.3 million property on Allison Island. On the exclusive island in the city’s North Beach section, every one of the forty-nine homes is a waterfront property.“The neighborhood is already home to a significant list of high profile names and I’m sure Future will enjoy this incredible new modern home and his new neighbors,” said Dina Goldentayer, the Douglas Elliman agent who held the listing. The asking price of the home was reportedly $19.9 million.
Miami New Times
South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns for Its 22nd Year
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) has just announced its lineup for 2023. From February 23-26, thousands of people will head to the giant tents on Miami Beach to eat, drink, and celebrate the 22nd year of the festival, which will benefit the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. So far, more than $34 million has been raised, helping secure the future of the hospitality industry by training its next generation.
Miami New Times
The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Returning for its 37th year on Friday is the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF). Running through November 13, the festival is set to showcase a lineup of international features, indies, documentaries, and short films. Make sure to catch screenings of Rob Margolies' Bobcat Moretti, a psychological drama about an obese man with MS. who takes up the sport of boxing, and Joachim Black's dark comedy Corner Office, starring John Hamm as a compulsive bureaucrat who discovers a secret room. Friday's opening-night film is Paul Dektor's American Dreamer, starring Peter Dinklage, Shirley Maclaine, Matt Dillon, and Danny Glover. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Seminole Ballroom at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; fliff.com. Tickets cost $10 to $125. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Miami New Times
Rvdiovctive Continues to Find Its Groove in Miami
Some artists and events start in Miami and take that energy around the world, but Devon James and his Rvdiovctive crew from New York City found their forever home in the 305. "Whatever we were doing," James says, "however active we were throughout the year, we were always together for Miami Music Week, so that's why it's really special."
A Look Inside Future's $16.3 Million Miami Mansion
Future just dropped $16.3 MILLION on a home in Miami Beach, FL.
Miami New Times
Satire Hits the Streets Once Again: King Mango Strut Returns in January
Nearly three years out from the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, many tried-and-true traditions that brought communities together are only now beginning to crawl back from their pandemic-related hiatus. One such tradition is Miami's satirical parade, the King Mango Strut: a gathering of amateur performers and comedic locals in Coconut...
Click10.com
Metromover to Miami Beach? It’s finally coming, officials say
MIAMI – After years of discussion and public clamoring, getting to Miami Beach by train may finally become a reality by the end of the decade. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced plans to expand Miami’s Metromover to Miami Beach in a video posted to social media Wednesday.
Miami New Times
Churchill's End: Have Fate and Acrimony Closed the Book on the Beloved Little Haiti Dive?
Chuck Loose, a 51-year-old punk rock drummer with a day job as a graphic designer, hasn't set foot inside Churchill's Pub in Little Haiti in nearly two years. The closest he's come to the storied live-music venue is the gravel parking lot next door where one of his bands, Rat Sex, played a couple of impromptu shows last year put on by fellow punk rocker and underground music promoter Ray "Fang" Henry.
luxury-houses.net
A Two Story Mediterranean Masterpiece with Top of The Line Finishes Asks $4.6 Million in Miami Florida
6701 SW 72nd Court Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 6701 SW 72nd Court, Miami, Florida is a Mediterranean Masterpiece with private electronic gates boasts top-of-the-line finishes and professionally designed landscaping perfect for entertaining. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 6,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6701 SW 72nd Court, please contact Julio Torrente (Phone: 305-785-0151) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
lmgfl.com
Sexy Fish Miami Launches “The Happiest of Hours”
Sexy Fish recently created “The Happiest of Hours” featuring a selection of $12 cocktails, snacks, and bites available at the bar. The specials last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a DJ playing solar and melodic music. Sexy Fish’s fresh and imaginative dishes, including a classic Tako Dog and hand-rolled Salmon Tartar. One of the four exclusive $12 cocktails is the Afternoon Delight, a mix of gin, lemon juice, pineapple, almond, and a sprinkling of cinnamon, or Raspberry Mule with tequila, raspberry syrup, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer.
Miami New Times
From Feature Films to Documentaries, FLIFF Has Something for Everyone
Entering its 37th incarnation, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) offers ten exciting days of cinema from November 4-13. Making ample use of film establishments such as the Savor Cinema, Paradigm Cinemas Gateway, and Cinema Paradiso, among other locales, the festival is a testament to the community and cinephile. With an impressive 157 titles, this year's selection of premiere events, parties, and informative panels are eclectic and electrifying.
WSVN-TV
Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
Miami New Times
Atmos Immersive Dining Delivers a Unique Sensory Experience
South Florida radio host Amelia DeVita calls it “the coolest date night idea.” Miami videographer Max Martins says it’s “a dining experience like no other.” And DonutBragger food blogger Bryan Weinstein tells his followers he “traveled around the world in two hours.”. They're each...
WSVN-TV
New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
Miami New Times
Ten Floridian Authors Telling Sunshine State Stories at the Miami Book Fair
While Florida's most daring or dumb folks usually hog the spotlight, the Sunshine State also produces a treasure trove of skilled authors and scholars who uncover what it means to live on the land where the rest of the nation vacations. From November 13-20, the Miami Book Fair will feature...
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
seminoletribune.org
Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
