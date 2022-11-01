Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
A soiree, music festival, clothing swap and more this weekend in Baton Rouge
Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting its 4th Edition Storybook Soiree on Thursday, Nov. 3. Knock Knock is excited to welcome the adults back. This “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” affair will have live entertainment by the ‘80s band Werewolf, a silent auction, dancing and games. Tickets will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and specialty cocktails. The raised funds will support the museum’s educational initiatives.
Where to get breakfast tacos in Baton Rouge
Growing up in Houston, entrepreneur Will Edwards was accustomed to breakfast tacos and kolaches, items the LSU alumnus brought to the Capital Region with his fast-growing concept, Kolache Kitchen. Nearly 10 years later, the restaurant has six locations—three in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one in Key West.
How Baton Rouge does tacos: Untraditional, unique twists around town
Just as there’s always a new restaurant, food truck or dish to explore around Baton Rouge, the same goes for the types of tacos to taste. Local restaurants serve personality-filled tacos with stand-out ingredients like red beans and rice, mangos and even waffles. Next time you’re feeling adventurous, order one of these out-of-the-ordinary tacos.
Unpacking Gov’t Taco’s inventive taco creations, inspired by U.S. government—and flavors
We can’t talk about tacos without the owner of Gov’t Taco Jay Ducote. Since opening the first location of his taco shop at White Star Market on Government Street in 2018, he has been creating his own colorful spin on street tacos, themed around the U.S. government and made with fresh and bold ingredients.
Diabetes screening, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic
Did you know that diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S.? Because of the complications associated with it, diabetes can lead to the development of kidney disease, neuropathy, and retinopathy, and can even increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (leading to heart attack and stroke). Many people with pre-diabetes and diabetes have no symptoms in the early stages, so screening plays an important role in identifying them. For some with pre-diabetes, early treatment and lifestyle changes can effectively prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association recommends that screenings for adults begin at age 35, but it should be earlier if you have risk factors. Screening should be performed at least once every three years unless a diagnosis of pre-diabetes is made, in which case yearly testing is recommended. For more information on diabetes risk factors and screenings, click here. details.
First Look: Mimosa Handcrafted makes a big move without going too far
Mimosa Handcrafted has outgrown its first storefront, The Mimosa Shopette. The jewelry brand is making a small move to a new spot in the same building as Red Stick Reads near the intersection South Eugene and Government streets, only about 20 feet away from its original shopette. With a new...
Know your tacos: The origins of 8 different types—and where to find them in Baton Rouge
Not all tacos are made the same. Different styles and proteins originate from various regions and unique cooking styles. Around Baton Rouge, you can find traditional street tacos, trendy Birria tacos and everything in between. Here’s a guide. Al Pastor from Puebla, Mexico. Al pastor means “shepherd style” in...
New LSU men’s basketball coach preaches financial literacy amid NIL revolution
New LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon says collegiate athletics officials need to eliminate the use of name, image and likeness endorsement deals as “pay for play” inducements to attract recruits. But he endorses the opportunities NIL deals give student-athletes to make money while in college and...
