17YO arrested after assaulting a woman, stealing her car then a police pursuit

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after assaulting a woman with a hammer, stealing her car then going on a police pursuit that lasted for 30 miles on Monday night, according to the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

According to the news release, the woman was getting into her car when the man approached her with a hammer and demanded the keys to her vehicle. When the woman refused, the boy hit the woman on the hand, arm and side before stealing her car, wallet and phone.

After the boy stole the car, he proceeded to flee from police for 30 miles until he came to a stop in Independence on a curb lane on Brecksville Road.

When police took the boy into custody, he was wearing a "white Jason Halloween mask" on the top of his head. Officers also noticed a gold hammer in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

A News 5 photographer captured the chase.

WEWS

It is unknown what led to the chase.

