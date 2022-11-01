‘Enough of this one good tourney a year s***’: Odoamne demands more international League tournaments

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
TSM’s head coach Chawy reflects on a difficult debut season in the LCS
For TSM fans, the 2022 LCS season was more than a little rough. From disappointing performances to multiple massive roster changes, fans spent a large part of the year wondering what was happening to one of the most recognizable organizations in professional League of Legends. TSM’s LCS head coach, Wong...
dotesports.com
Fly free: FlyQuest allows Josedeodo to explore options for 2023
After two years with the LCS’ resident green team, FlyQuest has allowed starting League of Legends jungler Josedeodo to explore possible team options for free agency, he announced today. The 22-year-old Argentinian was an exciting addition to the North American League circuit back in 2019 after spending the first...
dotesports.com
Draft diff: Here are 6 champions that will dictate the final series at Worlds 2022 between T1 and DRX
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The final showdown is set. On Saturday, Nov. 5, two titans of the competitive League of...
dotesports.com
Jankos hints at what’s next for him after leaving G2
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. It’s the end of an era. Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski is leaving G2 Esports after five long...
dotesports.com
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
dotesports.com
Beastcoast officially breaks up one of Dota’s longest-lasting rosters with new signings
One of the longest-lasting five-man rosters in Dota 2 history is officially no more, with beascoast confirming that both Wisper and Chris Luck are parting ways with the organization. This is part of a bigger retooling the team is doing after somewhat stagnating this DPC season in a South American...
dotesports.com
A new record will be broken in the final of Worlds 2022—no matter the outcome
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Packed with upsets, unique picks like Heimerdinger support, a series of records set, and thrilling teamfights,...
dotesports.com
GamerLegion’s boost on Overpass was OP. What does the IEM Rio Major rulebook say?
GamerLegion showed off a rather unusual boost on Overpass’ Connector during their match against Cloud9 today in the IEM Rio CS:GO Major Challengers Stage’s 2-2 pool. The European team boosted the Romanian rifler Ivan “iM” Mihai in the Connector Lamp on Overpass and caught C9’s player Timofey “interz” Yakushin totally off guard. He wasn’t expecting iM to be there and the Molotov he threw didn’t burn the GamerLegion rifler.
dotesports.com
One team made it to the Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major with a negative round difference
Eight CS:GO teams qualified for the Legends Stage of the IEM Rio Major, but only one did it with a negative round difference. While seven teams maintained a positive round difference, one European team stood out. Fnatic advanced to the Legends Stage with a 3-2 record but had a -13 round difference, according to HLTV.
dotesports.com
Riot finally letting League players hide their names in ranked lobbies—but not everyone is happy
Preseason is coming on Nov. 16, and with it, we’ll once again see our favorite game change colors, leaving us lost unless we adapt and survive. One of the latest changes that has been teased for weeks now allows League of Legends players to hide their names in ranked lobbies.
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘UD’
If you’ve been playing Wordle for a while, you have probably found, or even developed, a strategy that fits your playstyle. Among the most popular ones, players can look for the most popular letters first, start from the vowels, or use the same string of words every single day. And sometimes, after finding a couple of letters somewhere, you might start feeling stuck, with no idea what to guess next. If the letters you find are at the end of the word, it might even make it harder to remember words that fit your current criteria.
dotesports.com
NA? Nah. Jankos confirms he’s staying in Europe next season
The entire League of Legends community has been buzzing for days about Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski leaving G2 Esports after five incredibly successful years. Currently residing and streaming in Korea, Jankos has been slowly hinting at what’s next for him in the upcoming season. And today, Jankos confirmed he won’t be going to North America and competing in the LCS in 2023.
dotesports.com
Freezing in Brazil? Tech issues plague first days of IEM Rio CS:GO Major
The first few days of the Challengers Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have not lacked in excitement, thanks to an abundance of closely contested matches and incredible energy coming from the Brazilian crowd. But it’s not all been smooth sailing, and that’s not just in reference to the...
dotesports.com
Sh1ro feels ‘weirdly confident’ at IEM Rio CS:GO Major despite Cloud9’s shaky performances
Current top five CS:GO team in the world Cloud9 have not been enjoying an easy ride at IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage like every analyst and fan was expecting. The Russian powerhouse finds themselves one loss away from being eliminated from the Major after a rough first day in which they lost to Fnatic and Grayhound. They eeked out a win against Imperial on Nov. 1 and had their first comfortable win yesterday against Evil Geniuses.
dotesports.com
Best Nahida teams in Genshin Impact
One of Genshin Impact’s most powerful and versatile characters yet is Nahida, a five-star Dendro Catalyst character that made her grand debut in the Version 3.2 update. Nahida is the Dendro Archon of Sumeru, which means that she is essentially a god of Teyvat. The Dendro character joined Teyvat...
dotesports.com
All Nahida Dendro Catalyst abilities in Genshin Impact
Sumeru’s Dendro Archon is making her grand debut in Teyvat as a playable character. Nahida is the fourth Archon to join Genshin Impact as a playable character and the first Dendro Catalyst character available for players to recruit. Nahida, who is the Dendro Archon and is also known as...
dotesports.com
Riot has prepared the most ambitious opening ceremony ever for the Worlds 2022 finals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The League of Legends World Championship final is just around the corner. The two remaining teams...
dotesports.com
Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing
The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
dotesports.com
Everyone loved one map during the Challengers Stage of IEM Rio Major
During the first four days of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022, one map was played more than 10 times. Inferno has stood out as the most chosen map at the event so far, being played 11 times, according to HLTV. But because it’s one of the most popular maps in CS:GO, its high pick rate doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.
dotesports.com
FURIA vs. GamerLegion highlights day 3 of IEM Rio CS:GO Major
Tomorrow for the first time in IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage, the first stage of the competition in which Contenders and Challengers clash, will only feature advancement and elimination matches. From now on, all matches in the Challengers Stage are exclusively best-of-three series. There will be three matches between teams...
Comments / 0