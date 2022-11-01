Read full article on original website
Rain on Friday, potentially transitioning to snow overnight
UPDATE – 10:15 a.m. Friday:. After reviewing some of the latest computer model guidance, there is a noticeable trend for Friday night snow totals in an eastward direction. As a result, we’ve made some adjustments to our snow forecast. The farther west you are located, the lower chance...
Colder air and rain chances soon to arrive
While the weather remains warm and breezy on Thursday, a cold front is nearing. This will result in big changes going forward, with a lot of moving parts to the forecast. Highs in southeast Nebraska will once again reach the 70s. For areas closer to the Tri-Cities, the 70s might be a tougher bet as a cold front will arrive during the afternoon. It will also remain windy, with afternoon gusts of around 30-40 mph looking likely.
Winter weather just around the corner in Nebraska
SIDNEY - Winter is on the way across parts of western Nebraska Thursday night, with other areas affected by the weekend. An upper level disturbance moving in from Wyoming will produce snow and sharply colder temperatures. Snow chances are highest across the western Sandhills and Pine Ridge. The National Weather...
Still warm, but a lot windier on Wednesday
Our stretch of warm weather will continue into Wednesday. It will be another afternoon with high temperatures in the upper-70s across the area. We do expect a wave of clouds to arrive in eastern Nebraska sometime during the morning. These should stick around into the afternoon. Overall, we expect a mix of sun and clouds.
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
Changes on the horizon
It was warm and windy on Wednesday and we’re going to do that again on Thursday. However, a cold front is ready to sweep across the state Thursday and that will give much of eastern Nebraska a storm chance late Thursday and then much cooler air moves in for Friday. More rain chances will come our way late Friday into early Saturday with a few snowflakes trying to mix in, as well. After that, the temperatures moderate into next week with plenty of sunshine.
Two endangered whooping cranes spotted in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two of the fewer than 600 whooping cranes left in the wild have been spotted in Nebraska’s Kissinger Wildlife Management Property, prompting the closure of the area. Whooping cranes migrate through the Sandhills in the fall and the spring while traveling between northern Alberta...
Another dry winter in Nebraska could mean irrigation restrictions next year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather, high winds and a lack of rainfall all worked against Nebraska’s farmers this summer. But the trouble started with much lower than average precipitation last winter. Nebraska’s water managers are keeping a close eye on the water level in the Ogallala Aquifer...
What to expect after Nebraska’s Powerball winning streak?
It’s not too late to buy a lottery ticket and win big. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $1.6 billion. 39 consecutive Powerball drawings without a win since August, making the jackpot one of the largest in U.S. history Your winnings, or 30 annual payouts over 29 years, according to the USA Mega website, mean you’ll owe another 13% at tax time, or about $101.6 million for a total of about $438.9 million. If you take the annuity option, you’ll get 30 average annual payments of about $53.3 million — before taxes. The 24% tax would be $12.8 million each year and additional federal taxes would be $6.8 million, for a total of $33.6 million. After state taxes in Nebraska, your average net worth will be $29.9 million per year, according to the USA Mega website. . After 30 payments, your total will be around $899.6 million. The largest jackpot won in Nebraska occurred in February 2006 when eight co-workers at a ConAgra Foods ham and corned beef plant in Lincoln split a $365 million Powerball jackpot. The Associated Press was used in this report. Related video above article.
Nebraska's Wildlife Safari Park extends season due to mild weather
ASHLAND, Neb. — The Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland is staying open an extra week because of the mild weather. People can drive through the park every day this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, it'll be open Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting. “The mild fall...
City of Lincoln looking for volunteers to help winterize Sunken Gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is looking for volunteers for the annual Put the Beds to Bed event this Saturday. The event, held to prepare plant beds at the Sunken Gardens for the upcoming winter, will start at 8:30 a.m. at the gardens near 26th and D Streets.
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday evening. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5-foot-1...
Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses
Local hospitals are seeing huge patient volumes thanks in large part to an early surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children. Officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks. Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
Percussion show comes to Food Bank of Lincoln to ‘Stomp Out Hunger’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln was filled with steady beats Wednesday as the Lied Center presented “Stomp Out Hunger.”. Six dance studios participated in a two-week food drive, with some collecting donations for even longer. On Wednesday, the cast of “Stomp,” which is on...
Nebraska mountain lion’s journey comes to an end in Indiana
The Nebraska-born mountain lion rolled into its new Indiana home Friday afternoon like a rock star — with an entourage. Three Illinois conservation officers. An Illinois state biologist. Two federal hunters. “He was brought here by quite a caravan,” said Joe Taft, founder of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center...
Nebraska high school volleyball tournament scores, Day 1 of quarterfinals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results from the first day of the Nebraska high school volleyball tournament. Some matches were still being played Wednesday night. Check back later for the complete list of scores. Class A. Papillion La Vista South def. Marian 25-13, 25-14, 27-25 Lincoln Southwest...
