Oklahoma Caring Vans Program Offering Free Flu Shots

The Oklahoma Caring Foundation is bringing over 9,000 flu immunizations to the state of Oklahoma.

Caring Vans Oklahoma will be traveling all over the state to vaccinate families for free to help make flu shots more accessible ahead of flu season.

"We want to give people access to these vaccines because we understand that people are busy working and they do not always have the time to get the vaccines”, Oklahoma Caring Foundation spokesperson Evelyn Cardona said.

Oklahoma State health officials said so far 55 people have been hospitalized and there has been one flu-related death.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available for parents .

The first clinic starts on Nov. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Latino Community Development Agency in Oklahoma City

For a full list of locations and times click here.