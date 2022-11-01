ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Caring Vans Program Offering Free Flu Shots

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Caring Foundation is bringing over 9,000 flu immunizations to the state of Oklahoma.

Caring Vans Oklahoma will be traveling all over the state to vaccinate families for free to help make flu shots more accessible ahead of flu season.

"We want to give people access to these vaccines because we understand that people are busy working and they do not always have the time to get the vaccines”, Oklahoma Caring Foundation spokesperson Evelyn Cardona said.

Oklahoma State health officials said so far 55 people have been hospitalized and there has been one flu-related death.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available for parents .

The first clinic starts on Nov. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Latino Community Development Agency in Oklahoma City

For a full list of locations and times click here.

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma schools see heavy absences due to flu, RSV, COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahoma schools are seeing heavy absences this month due to flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19. Students in one district are getting new options when it comes to seeing a doctor. Too many times out of the year, students are forced to leave the classroom and try to get a doctor’s appointment due to health reasons.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New tool to be rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tool is being rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma. It’ll allow users to report a range of issues from bullying to state law violations. The Awareity tool was launched on Wednesday on the education department’s website. When you click the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence

EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
EDMOND, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think

Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Tracking storms as cold front moves through Oklahoma

Severe and tornado-warned storms as well as a cold front have moved through Oklahoma on Friday, bringing heavy rain and a drastic drop in temperatures to the Sooner State. Below is a running blog with the latest on the storms moving across Oklahoma. 3:37 p.m. Friday Update. The tornado warning...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Severe Storms Possible With Next System Moving Toward Oklahoma

A potent storm is brewing off to our west. This will bring the threat for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and then snow for some. Today look for breezy conditions with highs in the 60s and low 70s, and tonight scattered showers and a few t-storms across the state. The threat for stronger severe storms goes up along the cold front in northwestern Oklahoma tomorrow morning.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

