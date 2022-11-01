Read full article on original website
faith@mustardseed
2d ago
What’s going on in these prisons is the same that’s going on with all the other unknown cause of death. My healthy nephew was found dead at one of his 13 rental homes in Bham.. he lives in Helena Al. No foul play was involved… he just dropped dead. We are having his memorial this coming Friday. He leaves a wife, his 2 year old son, his housing business that he worked so hard on so he could retire next year from the mines. If there is a reason all these healthy people are suddenly dying.. there’s nothing we can do about it but grieve and mourn them..the CDC is protected from any lawsuits dealing with loss of life. This was put in black and white last month. They covered themselves. GOD HELP US ALL….
Reply
3
Related
Burnt body with gunshot wound found following mobile home fire in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A burnt body with a gunshot wound was found following a fire at a mobile home in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Weaver Drive SW in Bessemer. Deputies were called to the scene after a […]
wvtm13.com
Body found inside burning home
BESSEMER, Ala. — Firefighters found a body in a home after extinguishing a fire early Friday morning. Jefferson County Deputies responded at 3:20 a.m. to the 400 block of Weaver Drive after Bessemer firefighters found the body. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson...
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama prison officer charged with smuggling in prohibited items
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer has been charged in a plot to smuggle prohibited items into a prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim Escalona, Wilson Clemons, also known as "Mario Lopez" and "My Granddaddy Otis", 32, of Jasper, is charged with conspiracy and another charge.
wvtm13.com
Judge rules Derick Brown's police statements are admissible
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge has ruled Derick Brown's police statements are admissible in her upcoming trial for the fatal kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. McKinney was abducted in October 2019 and found dead ten days later in debris from a trash bin. Brown and Patrick Stallworth were...
wvtm13.com
Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
birminghamtimes.com
Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway, Newcomer Jared Hudson Vie for Jeffco Office on Nov. 8
While homicides are up around the nation and in many large cities including Birmingham, Jefferson County has bucked the trend, said Sheriff Mark Pettway, who is running for a second four-year term in the November 8 general election. According to statistics released on Sept. 20 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
wbrc.com
Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
wbrc.com
Birmingham officials report speed strips are helping curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been to downtown Birmingham recently, you’ve likely driven over one of the new portable speed bumps. They’re being used to slow down reckless drivers. Back in August 2022, Birmingham’s Department of Transportation placed portable speed strips at City Walk and other...
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in a Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation. According to the BPD, Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a double homicide that occurred on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Stella Truitt, 54, and Anthony Shuford, 53, […]
Witnesses, clues sought in Christmas 2017 shooting deaths of couple inside Ensley home
It was the day after Christmas five years ago that a husband and wife were found shot to death inside their Ensley home, yet the killer or killers still remain free. Birmingham’s West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1600 Block of 30th Street Ensley just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after a neighbor called 911 to report someone shot.
Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa
A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
Two charged in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects are under arrest following a fatal shooting in Birmingham on October 22. According to Birmingham Police, 43-year-old Marcello Hopson was shot at the Chevron on 64th Street North around 10:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find Hopson sitting in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Hopson was taken to […]
thecutoffnews.com
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff
Meet Jared Hudson, Republican Candidate For Sheriff of Jefferson County, Alabama On November 8, 2022 - Paid For By Jared Hudson For Sheriff 3524 Decatur Highway Ste 300B Fultondale, AL 35068. WHY JARED HUDSON IS RUNNING FOR SHERIFF. My name is Jared Hudson, and I am running for Jefferson County...
Former Alabama corrections officer accepted bribes to smuggle drugs, phones into prison
A former Alabama prison corrections officer has been charged federally with one count of conspiracy and one count of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of an unlawful activity for smuggling cell phones and other contraband into William Donaldson Correctional Facility in exchange for pay. Wilson Brian Clemons,...
Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says
A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham. Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the...
Alabama: Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
wvtm13.com
Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
Suspect in killing of woman at Fairfield motel charged in fatal hit-and-run with carjacked vehicle
The suspect accused in a bizarre string of events in Fairfield that left a woman shot dead is now also charged with murder in the hit-and-run death of a 60-year-old bicyclist. In all, 38-year-old Cortney Dion Price is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault/attempted murder, robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree escape.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 2
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 2nd Ave. S.W; purse with contents. November 1. burglary-3rd degree, criminal mischief; Katherine St. N.W; damage to window; $100. Arrests . November 1. Hale,...
Comments / 2