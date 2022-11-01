ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Joanna Gaines’ Tips To Spruce Up Your Home Pre-Holidays

KXKT KAT 103.7FM
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxYPw_0iuGB5xS00

Want to make your home look better on a budget? Nobody knows how to do it like Joanna Gaines . We’ve watched her and husband Chip on “Fixer Upper,” as they’ve remodeled and flipped more than 100 homes in the last 12 years. And now she’s sharing her best decorating advice before the holiday season kicks off.

“Fall is always my favorite time of year to transform my home into a more cozy space,” explains Gaines. “I think anything seasonally that’s happening outside, I always try to somehow play off of in the interior of our home.”

These are Joanna’s quick and easy ways to spruce up your home before the holidays that won’t cost you a lot of time or money.

  • Debut a new scent - She says she always starts by “shifting the scents in the home” using candles in fall or holiday scents. She likes candles in apple and mulled cider scents to “warm up” the home’s fragrance.
  • Change up your textures - While you’re putting on your cardigans and pullovers for sweater weather, Joanna recommends adding texture to your home, too. To make it feel even cozier, she suggests bringing out chunkier blankets and pillows in plaid fabrics.
  • Bring in the foliage - If you’re lucky enough to live somewhere where the leaves turn gorgeous colors in fall, bring the outdoors in. Joanna suggests cutting branches to put in a vase and using colorful leaves for decorating projects. “For example, I’ll put a faux garland on the stairs, using dried oranges as an accent, which transitions nicely from fall right into the holidays,” she says.
  • Create a warm ambiance - Even when it’s 70-degrees in Waco, Texas, Joanna says she has Chip light the fireplace for ambiance. She also changes up her music playlist to include songs like “Autumn Leaves” by Ed Sheeran and “Harvest Time” by Luke Bryan .
  • Play with color - If you’re looking for a more dramatic change this fall, she suggests changing the color in your home, whether it’s just an accent wall, closet doors or a darker window trim. “Just a hit of color can make a big statement in a space,” Joanna says. “You can experiment with color and have fun with it.”

Source: Hello Giggles

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
tvinsider.com

‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
TEXAS STATE
housebeautiful.com

This Joanna Gaines Kilz Paint Collection Is Inspired By a Castle She Renovated

There's nothing more transformative than a thick coat of paint. Whether you’re swathing too bright white walls in a warm-toned beige or painting the ceiling a glossy shade of aquamarine, you’d be amazed at what a new hue can do for your walls. The only problem? There are a lot (read: thousands) of paint colors to choose from, so picking the right one for your space can be a bit of a challenge. That’s where Joanna Gaines comes in.
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
People

Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now

“This shirt is so soft and comfortable!” Now that fall is in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this cozy long-sleeve top.  Right now, the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top is ranking on Amazon's Best-Selling Women's Tops, Tees, and Blouses chart, which is updated hourly with top sellers. And it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. In other words, shoppers keep adding the wardrobe staple to their carts.  Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com  RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign...
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

Omaha, NE
2K+
Followers
590
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.

 https://thekat.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy