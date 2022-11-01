Joanna Gaines’ Tips To Spruce Up Your Home Pre-Holidays

Want to make your home look better on a budget? Nobody knows how to do it like Joanna Gaines . We’ve watched her and husband Chip on “Fixer Upper,” as they’ve remodeled and flipped more than 100 homes in the last 12 years. And now she’s sharing her best decorating advice before the holiday season kicks off.

“Fall is always my favorite time of year to transform my home into a more cozy space,” explains Gaines. “I think anything seasonally that’s happening outside, I always try to somehow play off of in the interior of our home.”

These are Joanna’s quick and easy ways to spruce up your home before the holidays that won’t cost you a lot of time or money.

Debut a new scent - She says she always starts by “shifting the scents in the home” using candles in fall or holiday scents. She likes candles in apple and mulled cider scents to “warm up” the home’s fragrance.

Change up your textures - While you're putting on your cardigans and pullovers for sweater weather, Joanna recommends adding texture to your home, too. To make it feel even cozier, she suggests bringing out chunkier blankets and pillows in plaid fabrics.

Bring in the foliage - If you're lucky enough to live somewhere where the leaves turn gorgeous colors in fall, bring the outdoors in. Joanna suggests cutting branches to put in a vase and using colorful leaves for decorating projects. "For example, I'll put a faux garland on the stairs, using dried oranges as an accent, which transitions nicely from fall right into the holidays," she says.

Create a warm ambiance - Even when it's 70-degrees in Waco, Texas, Joanna says she has Chip light the fireplace for ambiance. She also changes up her music playlist to include songs like "Autumn Leaves" by Ed Sheeran and "Harvest Time" by Luke Bryan .

Play with color - If you're looking for a more dramatic change this fall, she suggests changing the color in your home, whether it's just an accent wall, closet doors or a darker window trim. "Just a hit of color can make a big statement in a space," Joanna says. "You can experiment with color and have fun with it."

