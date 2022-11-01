Aldi’s £5.99 perfumes are dupes for these designer scents

When it comes to beauty , you needn’t spend a fortune to get the best products – whether it’s mascara , foundation , moisturiser or indeed perfume , there are plenty of affordable alternatives out there.

And, if there’s one retailer that offers pocket-friendly prices, it’s Aldi . Its Jo Malone, The White Company and Olaplex dupes , for example, have all been hugely popular.

The budget-friendly supermarket has now brought back its popular eau de parfums to its Lacura collection, which have all been created to smell just like your favourite designer alternatives – but cost less than £6 each.

With a dupe for Thierry Mugler’s angel and YSL’s black opium, Aldi has once again treated us to the goods.

Want to get your hands on them before they sell out? Keep scrolling to shop the perfume dupes that are available now.

Lacura guardian EDP: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

First up is Lacura’s hugely popular dupe of Thierry Mugler’s angel eau de parfum, which costs £116 for a 100ml bottle – 94 per cent more expensive than Aldi’s scent. According to the retailer, the guardian EDP has notes of vanilla, amber, caramel and tonka, which work together with the sharp aromas of red berries, orchid and jasmine to produce a punchy fragrance. If you love the designer perfume, you’ll love this.

Lacura dark blossom EDP: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re a fan of YSL’s black opium scent, Aldi’s come to the rescue by relaunching its dark blossom EDP. It says that the classic fragrance has top notes of pink pepper and orange blossom, which are undercut by sweet jasmine and coffee aromas. When compared to black opium, this is a whopping £102 cheaper, so you really can’t go wrong.

