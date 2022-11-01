ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Sport Trivia (02/11/2022)

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Ken Rosewall (tennis) – Australian who won eight grand slam singles titles, born 1934.

Alan Jones (motorsport) – The 1980 world champion and the last Australian to win his home Grand Prix in the same year, born 1946.

Derek Mountfield (soccer) – former Everton and Aston Villa defender, born 1962.

Dario Silva (soccer) – former Malaga, Portsmouth and Uruguay striker, born 1972.

Orlando Cabrera (baseball) – former World Series-winning shortstop with the Boston Red Sox, born 1974.

Danny Cipriani (rugby union) – England fly-half, born 1987.

Stevan Jovetic (soccer) – Montenegro and former Manchester City striker, currently at Hertha, born 1989.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1947: The United States defeated Great Britain 11-1 in the seventh Ryder Cup at Portland Golf Club.

1998: Former Great Britain Davis Cup captain David Lloyd sold struggling Division Three club Hull to a Sheffield-based consortium.

2003: Tim Henman beat Romania’s Andrei Pavel to win the Paris Masters – the only Masters Series title of his career.

2006: New Zealand were stripped of the two Gillette Tri-Nations points earned in the 18-14 win over Great Britain after it emerged that hooker Nathan Fien was not eligible to play for them.

2007: McLaren confirmed two-time world champion Fernando Alonso would be leaving their Formula One team. After spells at Renault and Ferrari, the Spaniard returned to McLaren for the 2015 season.

2009: AC Milan confirmed the loan signing of England midfielder David Beckham from the Los Angeles Galaxy for a second time.

2010: Tottenham beat Inter Milan 3-1 at White Hart Lane in the Champions League, with Gareth Bale playing a starring role and goals coming from Rafael van Der Vaart, Peter Crouch and Roman Pavlyuchenko.

2015: Remi Garde was announced as Aston Villa’s new manager. He lasted 23 games and oversaw just three wins.

2016: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was given a one-match touchline ban and fined a total of £58,000 by the Football Association over comments made about a referee and match official.

2017: Swansea striker Tammy Abraham, Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez received their first senior England call-ups for friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

2021: Tottenham appointed former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as manager on an 18-month contract.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Wednesday, November 2)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, Real Madrid v Celtic – BT Sport 4 1700, Shakhtar Donetsk v RB Leipzig – BT Sport 1 1730, Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb – BT Sport 2 1900, Manchester City v Sevilla – BT Sport 3 1915; Championship, Norwich v QPR – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

CRICKET: Men’s T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe v Netherlands – Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event 0330, India v Bangladesh – Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event 0730.

GYMNASTICS: World Championships – BBC Two 1900.

SNOOKER: Champion of Champions – ITV4 1245 and 1845.

BASEBALL: World Series game five, Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros – BT Sport 1 0000 (Thu).

ICE HOCKEY: NHL, Toronto Maple Leafs v Philadelphia Flyers – Viaplay Sports 1 2300, Buffalo Sabres v Pittsburgh Penguins – Viaplay Sports 2 2330.

Tomorrow (Thursday, November 3)

FOOTBALL: Europa League, Real Sociedad v Manchester United – BT Sport 1 1715, Arsenal v FC Zurich – BT Sport 2 1930, Roma v Ludogorets – BT Sport 4 1945; Europa Conference League, Istanbul Basaksehir v Hearts – BT Sport 3 1500, Djugardens v Shamrock Rovers – BT Sport 4 1730, FCSB v West Ham United – BT Sport 3 1930.

CRICKET: Men’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan v South Africa – Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event 0730.

GOLF: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 1900, Challenge Tour Grand Final – Sky Sports Golf 1100, Sky Sports Main Event 1200.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wheelchair World Cup, England v Australia – BBC Two 1900.

SNOOKER: Champion of Champions – ITV4 1245 and 1845.

GRIDIRON: NFL, Houston Texans v Philadelphia Eagles – Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event 2300.

BASKETBALL: NBA, Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors – Sky Sports Arena 2300.

ICE HOCKEY: NHL, New York Rangers v Boston Bruins – Viaplay Sports 1 2330, San Jose Sharks v Florida Panthers – Viaplay Sports 2 0230 (Fri).

PA SPORT QUIZ1. Who will England men face in the quarter-final of the Rugby League World Cup?

2. How many professional bouts unbeaten is lightweight world champion Katie Taylor? A-18, B-20 or C-22?

3. Joe Burrow is quarterback for which NFL franchise?

4. Who are the reigning champions in the Netball Superleague?

5. Where do EFL side Northampton play their home games?

6. England bowler Sam Curran plays for which domestic team?

7. Who is currently top scorer in the Women’s Super League with six goals?

8. Where will England play Canada in the semi-final of the women’s Rugby World Cup?

9. Who is top of the men’s tennis world rankings?

10. Which two drivers compete for the Haas racing team in Formula 1?

ANSWERS: 1. Papua New Guinea; 2. C-22; 3. Cincinnati Bengals; 4. Manchester Thunder; 5. Sixfields Stadium; 6. Surrey; 7. Khadija “Bunny” Shaw; 8. Eden Park, Auckland; 9. Carlos Alcaraz; 10. Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher.

The Independent

Auba ready for Arsenal and right-handed Warner bowled – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 4.FootballPierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked ready to face his former club.All eyes on Sunday! 👀#CheArs pic.twitter.com/jDWPf6xmdi— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 4, 2022A good night for West Ham.Another incredible night for our Academy⚒️. @WestHam— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 3, 2022A bad night for Michy Batshuayi’s boots.Only reason why I didn't score tonight 👀😂😂 help @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/kBsFOwPOYT— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 3, 2022Unai Emery got a taste of Villa Park.Home. 💜 @UnaiEmery_ pic.twitter.com/qH8kNpeUU2—...
The Independent

Leeds plan to challenge CAS decision on Jean-Kevin Augustin transfer

Leeds say they are “surprised and disappointed” and will look to challenge the decision after their appeal against the transfer of Jean-Kevin Augustin was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.The club have been ordered to pay RB Leipzig £18.4million for French forward Augustin, who arrived at Elland Road on loan in January 2020 with an obligation to make the move permanent if Leeds won promotion to the Premier League.They went up at the end of the 2019-20 season, but have argued that because the campaign was not completed until July due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ‘purchase obligation’...
The Independent

What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup

The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
The Independent

World Cup injuries: Which players are out of Qatar 2022 and who is racing to be fit?

The staging of a Fifa World Cup partway through the domestic seasons of many major leagues was always likely to be a problematic one for many reasons - not the least of which is the propensity for players missing out due to injuries.While a handful suffering tournament absences is nothing new, the issue is exacerbated this time around because club matches will be continuing right up until a week before Qatar 2022 gets underway, with more matches crammed in and less recovery time for players beforehand too.Unfortunately, a host of names are already confirmed as being out - while more...
The Independent

Joe Fraser endures tough night in Liverpool as all-around medal bid falls flat

Joe Fraser endured a difficult night as his quest for a men’s all-around medal fell flat at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.Fraser, who had qualified for the final in fourth place, made mistakes on four of his six apparatus to score 77.098 and finish in a lowly 22nd position in the standings.In contrast, Fraser’s team-mate Jake Jarman underscored his own enormous potential for the Paris Olympics and beyond with a strong set of routines to score 82.865 and finish in an highly creditable fifth place.The 20-year-old Jarman scored among the world’s best on floor and vault to continue his...
The Independent

Gary O’Neil expecting a tough test for Bournemouth against rejuvenated Leeds

Gary O’Neil expects a tough test when AFC Bournemouth travel to recently rejuvenated Leeds United on Saturday.Leeds sit 15th in the Premier League table, just one point and place below O’Neil’s Cherries, and enter the clash bolstered by a 2-1 win at Liverpool in their last outing.It snapped an eight-game Premier League winless streak for Jesse Marsch’s side, who O’Neil admitted he expected more from so far this campaign.“Yeah, I’m really surprised they are where they are in the league,” said O’Neil.“I’ve looked at, they come up really well on all their sort of numbers and stats, chances created, they...
The Independent

Borussia M'gladbach vs Stuttgart LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Borussia M'gladbach take on Stuttgart in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Wales can take belief into New Zealand after Springboks win, insists Gareth Anscombe

Gareth Anscombe says Wales will take belief from their historic achievement in South Africa this summer when they host New Zealand on Saturday.Fly-half Anscombe was Wales’ second Test match-winner, kicking a touchline conversion to beat the Springboks 13-12 in Bloemfontein.It was Wales’ first victory over the Springboks in South Africa, and they now face a country undefeated against them for 69 years.The All Blacks have reeled off 32 successive victories since Wales claimed a 13-8 success in December 1953.New Zealand-born Anscombe, whose mother is from Cardiff, will have a key role to play when Wales target a statement victory less...
The Independent

Owen Farrell determined to lead England on his terms after reclaiming captaincy

Owen Farrell will continue to lead England his own way after being restored as captain for the autumn opener against Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday.Farrell will take charge at inside centre having recovered from the concussion that threatened his involvement in the dress rehearsal for a pivotal group clash at next year’s World Cup.With doubts growing over Courtney Lawes’ involvement in the Autumn Nations Series as he battles with his own head injury, Eddie Jones has ignored the leadership claims of Ellis Genge, Jack Nowell and Tom Curry and instead reverted to the talisman of his reign.Our team for #ENGvARG...
The Independent

Mark Wood ‘worried’ about England’s return to Pakistan after Imran Khan attack

Mark Wood admits he is “worried” at the prospect of England going back to Pakistan after a deadly gun attack which injured former cricketer and now politician Imran Khan.England toured Pakistan for the first time since 2005 just a few weeks ago to contest seven T20s, having contentiously aborted last year’s trip, and are due to head back for a Test series in December.While Wood was glowing at how England were treated during their 4-3 T20 series win, he is uneasy about a return after Khan was wounded in his leg when shots were fired on his convoy during a...
The Independent

Revellers return to Hong Kong sevens for first time since pandemic

Revellers returned to Hong Kong Stadium on Friday to enjoy a highly-anticipated international rugby sevens tournament for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.It wasn't a celebration for everyone, though, with some international fans unaware of the city's pandemic restrictions turned away at the gates. The Hong Kong Sevens, a popular stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit, is part of the government’s drive to restore the city’s image as a vibrant financial hub after it scrapped mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers.Hundreds of spectators, some in fancy dress and superhero costumes, had gathered by mid-afternoon and the crowd...
The Independent

UFC Fight Night time: When does Rodriguez vs Lemos start in UK and US this weekend?

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a clash between women’s strawweight contenders. Marina Rodriguez puts her No 3 ranking on the line as she takes on seventh-ranked Amanda Lemos, with the winner of the fight potentially next in line for a title shot.Next week, Carla Esparza defends the gold against former champion Zhang Weili, and the victor of this Saturday’s main event will be watching that title bout closely.But will it be American Rodriguez (16-1-2) or Brazil’s Lemos (12-2-1)? Rodriguez enters the UFC’s Apex institute this weekend on the back of four straight wins, while Lemos...
The Independent

Rail strikes called off: what does it mean for your journey?

Hours before the next round of national rail strikes was due to begin, the RMT union called off the action – saying it has “secured unconditional talks on Network Rail and the promise of an offer from the train operating companies”.But the decision has come too late to reinstate many of the widespread train cancellations that have been made because of the strikes.Which strikes have been called off?Strikes had been planned by staff working for Network Rail on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Saturday 9 November, with staff at 14 train operators stopping work on 5 and 9 November.The...
The Independent

Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez card: Who else is fighting this weekend?

Dmitry Bivol will put the WBA light-heavyweight title on the line on Saturday, as he defends the gold against Gilberto Ramirez.Six months after retaining the belt against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Bivol faces another Mexican in the form of Ramirez.The two unbeaten 31-year-olds will clash in a main-event bout in Abu Dhabi, with a win for Bivol potentially lining up the Russian for a rematch with Canelo.Bivol carries a 20-0 record into the Etihad Arena, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the southpaw having achieved 30 of those wins via KO.Here’s all you need...
