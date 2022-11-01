ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Meet the former footballer aiming to make Olympic breaking history

By Mark Staniforth
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o6XQ_0iuGAgEL00

Emma Houston was just like millions of other kids who grew up playing football and marvelling at the 100-metre sprints and high jump when the Olympics appeared on their TV screen once every four years.

But Houston’s decision to call time on a promising football career in favour of breakdancing during their teenage years sent their sporting trajectory swivelling in a unusual direction that has placed them on the brink of making history.

The Stirling 31-year-old, whose B-girl name is ‘Shortbread’, and who uses the pronouns they/them, is one of a group of around half a dozen breakdancers recognised by the newly instituted governing body, Breaking GB, as potential medal hopes when the sport makes its Olympic debut on the Place de la Concorde at Paris 2024.

“As a kid I was obsessed with watching the Olympics,” Houston told the PA news agency. “I love watching the 100-metre sprints and the long and high jumps.

“It’s been really cool to connect the dots, from watching it and thinking it would be cool to be involved, to having the possibility of doing something really historical as one of the first breakdancers to go to the Games.”

Olympic inclusion has led to a £135,000 funding award for Breaking GB, which was announced by UK Sport on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s European Breakdancing Championships in Manchester, which will provide a further indication of the medal potential of its athletes for 2024.

Houston took up breakdancing after calling time on their football career in which they played at junior levels with Falkirk Ladies. They went on to study contemporary dance in Dundee then the Royal Academy of Dance in London, and now runs their own dance company, Houston Dance Collective.

“I was struggling a bit with football, I was very light and small and it was becoming harder to out-muscle the bigger players, and I was becoming much more prone to being injured,” said Houston.

“Simultaneously I discovered dance and the breadth of opportunities within it, and I found I was able to explore moving my body in different ways.

“It was a tough choice to let football go, but I was swept away with dance and all the things I could discover within it. I discovered it all on my own, this whole underground culture, and I quite liked that I’d found something that was mine.”

Breaking, which Olympic chiefs hope will build on the huge success of the expanded ‘urban’ sports programme in Tokyo, made an impressive debut at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

It pits competitors in a series of head-to-head ‘throw downs’, with the winners determined by a panel of judges based on set criteria including technique, performativity and creativity.

Breaking GB president Oliver ‘Hooch’ Whittle, founder and organiser of the prestigious UK B-Boy Championships since 1996, says any perceived sacrifices breakdancing will have to make due to Olympic inclusion will be out-weighed by the sheer scope of the opportunity to showcase it as a sport.

Breakdancing just has this incredible magnetism. People see it for the first time and go home completely captivated by what they have seen.

Breaking GB president Oliver 'Hooch' Whittle

“What do you gain and what do you lose? That’s the balance,” said Whittle. “We’re always trying to make sure that we reflect and represent the culture in the best way, but we don’t want to fall into the cliche of saying, if there’s no graffiti backdrop it’s not breaking.

“The sacrifice of the athletes will be no different to the effort they already put in around the world. It will just mean that through the Olympic programme they will have access to nutrition and physios but it won’t lead to a fundamentally different approach.

“Breakdancing just has this incredible magnetism. People see it for the first time and go home completely captivated by what they have seen.

“They don’t necessarily have to have a tracksuit and gym socks on – they can come in wearing jeans and a belt and still hit 10 air-flares and a great freeze at the end. Stuff that gymnasts work very hard to incorporate one of in their floor routines, these guys are doing 20 of them.

“That’s why I’m excited. I’m excited for people to witness it in massive numbers. And one of the things we realised straight away is the exposure we get from the Olympics is going to take breakdancing to a whole new level.”

The European Breaking Championships 2022 take place at Bell Vue Basketball Centre, Manchester from November 5-6

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe Fraser endures tough night in Liverpool as all-around medal bid falls flat

Joe Fraser endured a difficult night as his quest for a men’s all-around medal fell flat at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.Fraser, who had qualified for the final in fourth place, made mistakes on four of his six apparatus to score 77.098 and finish in a lowly 22nd position in the standings.In contrast, Fraser’s team-mate Jake Jarman underscored his own enormous potential for the Paris Olympics and beyond with a strong set of routines to score 82.865 and finish in an highly creditable fifth place.The 20-year-old Jarman scored among the world’s best on floor and vault to continue his...
The Independent

Great Britain’s men book Olympics spot with team world championship bronze

Joe Fraser inspired a remarkable comeback as Great Britain claimed a bronze medal in the men’s team final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool and with it a qualification place for the Paris 2024 Olympics.The hosts looked down and out after two falls on the pommel left them languishing in eighth and last place at the halfway stage, but a nerveless finish on the high bar saw Britain pip Italy to third place by less than one-and-a-half points.The hosts finished on 247.229 ahead of the Italians on 245.995. China bounced back from a disappointing qualification campaign to surge to...
NBC Chicago

These Players Won't Play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

ERLING HAALAND (Norway) The 22-year-old Haaland has had a phenomenal start in his first season at Manchester City with 17 goals in his first 11 Premier League appearances, but Norway failed to beat the Netherlands in the team’s final qualifying game in Group G. Haaland, who had scored in the 1-1 draw when they met in Oslo, missed the decisive game because of an injury. The Dutch qualified as group winners with a 2-0 victory, while Norway was left in third place. Haaland has 21 goals in 23 games for Norway but he has to wait until at least 2026 for his country to reach its first World Cup since 1998.
Reuters

Soccer-United States at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World Cup 2022: Qatar paying fans to attend and promote matches, as well as report negative comments

Qatar reportedly paid for fans across the world to attend the 2022 World Cup this month, according to The New York Times. Fans will reportedly be treated to what sounds like an all-expenses trip that will include free airfare, free match tickets and free lodging. However, Qatar also reportedly asked those fans to sign contracts that required them to sing chants, post positive accounts on social media and report posts critical of Qatar.
Reuters

Soccer-FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar

Nov 4 (Reuters) - FIFA has written to World Cup teams urging them to focus on the soccer in Qatar and not let the sport be dragged into ideological or political "battles". The letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the governing body's secretary general Fatma Samoura follows a number of protests made by World Cup teams, on issues ranging from LGBTIQ rights to concerns over the treatment of migrant workers.
BBC

Natasha Harding: Forward left out of Wales squad for Finland friendly

Forward Natasha Harding is again left out of Wales' squad for their friendly with Finland on Saturday, 12 November. Harding is being left out for "personal reasons" despite playing regularly for her club side Aston Villa. "I want all players to be available for selection, but with the current situation,...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Will Hopoate in Tonga squad for Samoa quarter-final

Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Tonga v Samoa. Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Will Hopoate...
AOL Corp

FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on soccer over politics

FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani shake hands before the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Friday, April 1, 2022. World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
KTEN.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Dates, kick-off Times

Originally Posted On: https://olympicstimes.com/fifa-world-cup-2022-schedule/. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is a major football tournament scheduled to be held in Qatar. As the host country, Qatar has a great opportunity to showcase its new infrastructure and build a positive reputation for itself. Becoming a successful country during the event will be...
ESPN

World Cup 2022: Ticketless fans can enter Qatar after group stage

Qatar relaxed limits Thursday on international visitors arriving during the World Cup and will allow entry for fans without tickets from Dec. 2 when the group stage ends. Fans will still need to apply for and get a Hayya Card tournament identification document before traveling but a match ticket will no longer be mandatory to enter, Qatari World Cup organizers said.
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: U.S. pull off massive upset vs. England

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with United States' unthinkable win vs. England at the 1950 World Cup. To say...
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy