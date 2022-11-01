Woman rents husband out to do other people’s DIY jobs for £40 per hour

A woman who decided to rent out her husband to others to help with odd DIY jobs says business is booming - and that he’s fully booked for weeks.

Laura Young, 38, got the idea from a podcast that explained how a man was making a living putting together flatpack furniture for other people.

She advertised on Facebook and the Nextdoor app, boasting of husband James’s general DIY, painting , decorating , tiling and carpet laying skills, in June.

He now works six days a week from 9am to 8pm, charging £40 per hour or £250 a day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.