One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Elon Musk says paying Twitter $8 per month will get you a blue verified checkmark, fewer ads, and priority in tweet replies and search
Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter's new verification system would be $8 per month. He said subscribers get priority in search, fewer ads, and would be able to post long-form video. The Verge previously reported that Musk was considering $20 per month for the subscription. Elon Musk offered new,...
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With many speculating why Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter, Musk shared several reasons Thursday for why he is doing the deal. What Happened: In...
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
americanmilitarynews.com
Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter
Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Elon Musk is betting on Vine to make Twitter popular again
Elon Musk has told engineers at Twitter to work on a reboot of the short-video sharing service Vine, six years after it was shut down by the then CEO, Jack Dorsey, Business Insider has reported. After months of delay in acquiring the social media platform he believes has the potential...
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark
Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
Report: Elon Musk wants to charge $20 a month for Twitter verified status
Now that he's at the helm of Twitter, Elon Musk wants to charge users to retain the coveted "blue check" denoting verified status, according to a report in the technology publication The Verge. The Verge said that Musk plans to charge $20 a month for Twitter Blue, a service that...
Elon Musk Calls Twitter’s Verification System ‘Bulls—,’ Says Twitter Blue Will Cost $8 per Month for Blue Check Mark and Other New Perks
Elon Musk, less than a week into his ownership of Twitter, announced that the price of Twitter Blue will increase to $8 per month — and will be the only way to achieve verification on the platform. “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have...
Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech
Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
Elon Musk has avoided putting his name on any of the Twitter layoff memos, even as he fires thousands
Elon Musk treated employees like "commodities" in his handling of mass firings at Twitter. Experts say this will hurt the company in the long run.
Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Elon Musk Reports ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ as Companies Pause Twitter Ads
With activist groups pressuring advertisers to leave Twitter after its acquisition by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue,” Musk said Friday (Nov. 4) in a tweet. The tweet came as activists protest potential changes in how Twitter will moderate content after...
Musk outlines plans for Twitter verification charge, slams current system as ‘bulls---'
Elon Musk outlined his new plan for an $8 a month blue check mark verification for Twitter after critics complained that $20 a month was too steep a price to pay.
