Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
msonewsports.com
North Shore Sports Desk: Playoff Previews – Gloucester Field Hockey Coach Lauren Riley Gove – Football Report
Super Sub Shop Performance of the Week: Peabody Tanners cross country sweeps Northeastern Conference meet. North Shore Postseason Report: field hockey and volleyball pairings breakdown. Cape Ann Savings Bank student athlete of the week: Jack Delaney, Gloucester Golf. North Shore Football Report.
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Triton Football Hits the Road to Apponequet Regional – Hear from Viking’s Coach Eric Burgos
BYFIELD (Podcast) #10 Triton (5-3) football travels to #7 Apponequet (6-1) Friday night in their opening round MIAA Division Five playoff game. (6:30 p.m.) In this podcast feature Triton football coach Eric Burgos provides listeners with a scouting report on Apponequet and also provides updates on Triton players and how the theam has closed out the regular season with 3 wins in a row. (Ipswich, Hamilton-Wenham, & Lynnfield)
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Revere Football Faces a Tough Game at Plymouth South – Hear from Coach Lou Cicatelli
REVERE (Podcast) The Revere (4-4) football team heads to Plymouth South (8-0) on Friday for an opening round game in the MIAA Division three playoffs. #14 Revere lost to #3 Plymouth earlier this year. In this podcast Revere football coach Lou Cicatelli updates listeners on the game, updates on his team that unfortunately includes numerous injuries his team has suffered this season. Revere has seen a number of young players step up to fill the holes in the line-up. Coach Cicatelli also looks at other matchups in Division Three.
msonewsports.com
Merrimack Valley Sports Desk: Billerica Football Coach Duane Sigsbury – Playoff Updates
Feature Interview: Duane Sigsbury, Billerica Cootball Coach.
msonewsports.com
Podcast: The Big Challenge – Lynn Classical Football at Andover – Hear from Ram’s Coach Brian Vaughan
LYNN (Podcast) #15 Lynn Classical football (4-4) will face #2 Andover (8-0)Friday in the opening round of the MIAA Division One playoffs. The Rams know that this will be a large challenge as the team has suffered a number of key injuries throughout the season and Andover has completed an impressive regular season in the Merrimack Valley Conference. In this podcast hear from Lynn Classical coach Brian Vaughan, as he spoke with MSONEWSPORTS at Tuesday evenings practice at Manning Field.
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Amesbury High School Football Coach Colin McQueen – Boston Latin Visits Friday
AMESBURY – The Amesbury High School Football Team (6-1) will host Boston Latin Academy (6-2) in the MIAA D7 football playoffs Friday with game time set for 6:30 p.m. Amesbury is the number 4 seed, while Boston Latin is number 13. Like almost all coaches in the area Amesbury coach Colin McQueen is having his team focus on itself during the week of practice prior to the tournament opener.
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Newburyport High School Football Coach Ben Smolski – Clippers to Face No. 1 Seed Duxbury
NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Clippers (4-2, 5-3) qualified for the MIAA D4 football playoffs with a 42-14 win Friday over the Ipswich Tigers (1-5, 1-7). Newburyport coach Ben Smolski is preparing his 16th-seeded team to face the no. 1 seeded Duxbury Green Dragons (7-0) Friday night at Duxbury. Newburyport...
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Winthrop Football Opens Playoffs at Home vs. Cardinal Spellman – Hear from Coach Jon Cadigan
WINTHROP (Podcast) The MIAA Division six football playoffs open at home for #4 Winthrop (5-3) as they host #13 Cardinal Spellman (3-5) Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. Hear from Viking’s coach Jon Cadigan as he updates listeners on this game and also highlights key Winthrop player news. Jon Cadigan...
msonewsports.com
Podcast & Video: St. Mary’s Football Gets Ready (Again) for Archbishop Williams – Hear from Coach Driscoll & Two Players
LYNN (Podcast – Video) The St. Mary’s football team (7-1) earned the #3 seed in the MIAA Division six playoffs. This Friday night they will host #14 Archbishop Williams (3-5) in the opening round of the playoffs. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Manning Field in Lynn. It was just last Friday that St. Mary’s beat ABW in their final regular season game (35-19) and now they will play them again in two consecutive weeks to open the playoffs. In a podcast interview recorded Tuesday afternoon at Manning Field coach Sean Driscoll reviews last week’s game and previews this week’s matchup along with player news. Below, hear from Spartan players Jack Marks and David Brown.
msonewsports.com
Thursday, Nov. 3 Regular Podcast & Newsmaker Interview with Sen. Brendan Crighton on Lynn MBTA Rail Station Meeting
Lynn MBTA Public Meeting Update (Wednesday @ Lynn City Hall) Thursday morning newsmaker interview with Senator Brendan Crighton. North Shore Today Podcast: Lynn MBTA Public Meeting – Power Issues This Winter? – No Powerball Winner. Audio Player. Weather – National Weather Service – Near record warmth is expected...
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball team, which won a state championship last season.
msonewsports.com
Tuesday, Nov. 1- House Fires in Lynn and Saugus – Call for Artists in Salem – Community News Notes
Weather – National Weather Service – Today you can expect a cloudy day with hit and miss showers and highs in the low to mid 60s. By tomorrow things improve quickly with plenty of sun and warmer temperatures!. Community News Notes – Announcements – Photos – Sports...
NECN
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Afternoon Update with Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson on Lynn Commuter Rail Station Meeting Tonight
North Shore Today Podcast – Below Meeting Notice. Afternoon Update: Lynn MBTA Station Update – Lynn City Hall Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson with Meeting Update – 3 p.m. 11/2/22. Audio Player. TONIGHT at 6 PM! Please join us for the MBTA’s public...
nshoremag.com
Where to Eat Out on the North Shore on Thanksgiving
Leave the pots in the cabinet and don’t even think about polishing that silverware. The North shore offers up a wide range range of choices for Thanksgiving day dining that don’t require you to lift a single finger in the kitchen. From casual pub fare to the most elegant of spreads, there is an option out there for your Thanksgiving meal – and relaxation.
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 114-Unit SORA Revere
Revere, MA– Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, thoughtfully designed to be in harmony with this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the City of Revere as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.
iheart.com
Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
Taunton Route 24/140 Detours to Disrupt Traffic as Bridges Demolished
TAUNTON — The state's transportation agency is announcing detours and lane closures on Rt. 24 and Rt. 140 in Taunton this week as work demolishing a series of bridges and related construction is now expected to take place through June 2027. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, work...
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
