ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msonewsports.com

Podcast: Triton Football Hits the Road to Apponequet Regional – Hear from Viking’s Coach Eric Burgos

BYFIELD (Podcast) #10 Triton (5-3) football travels to #7 Apponequet (6-1) Friday night in their opening round MIAA Division Five playoff game. (6:30 p.m.) In this podcast feature Triton football coach Eric Burgos provides listeners with a scouting report on Apponequet and also provides updates on Triton players and how the theam has closed out the regular season with 3 wins in a row. (Ipswich, Hamilton-Wenham, & Lynnfield)
LAKEVILLE, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast: Revere Football Faces a Tough Game at Plymouth South – Hear from Coach Lou Cicatelli

REVERE (Podcast) The Revere (4-4) football team heads to Plymouth South (8-0) on Friday for an opening round game in the MIAA Division three playoffs. #14 Revere lost to #3 Plymouth earlier this year. In this podcast Revere football coach Lou Cicatelli updates listeners on the game, updates on his team that unfortunately includes numerous injuries his team has suffered this season. Revere has seen a number of young players step up to fill the holes in the line-up. Coach Cicatelli also looks at other matchups in Division Three.
REVERE, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast: The Big Challenge – Lynn Classical Football at Andover – Hear from Ram’s Coach Brian Vaughan

LYNN (Podcast) #15 Lynn Classical football (4-4) will face #2 Andover (8-0)Friday in the opening round of the MIAA Division One playoffs. The Rams know that this will be a large challenge as the team has suffered a number of key injuries throughout the season and Andover has completed an impressive regular season in the Merrimack Valley Conference. In this podcast hear from Lynn Classical coach Brian Vaughan, as he spoke with MSONEWSPORTS at Tuesday evenings practice at Manning Field.
LYNN, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Amesbury High School Football Coach Colin McQueen – Boston Latin Visits Friday

AMESBURY – The Amesbury High School Football Team (6-1) will host Boston Latin Academy (6-2) in the MIAA D7 football playoffs Friday with game time set for 6:30 p.m. Amesbury is the number 4 seed, while Boston Latin is number 13. Like almost all coaches in the area Amesbury coach Colin McQueen is having his team focus on itself during the week of practice prior to the tournament opener.
AMESBURY, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast & Video: St. Mary’s Football Gets Ready (Again) for Archbishop Williams – Hear from Coach Driscoll & Two Players

LYNN (Podcast – Video) The St. Mary’s football team (7-1) earned the #3 seed in the MIAA Division six playoffs. This Friday night they will host #14 Archbishop Williams (3-5) in the opening round of the playoffs. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Manning Field in Lynn. It was just last Friday that St. Mary’s beat ABW in their final regular season game (35-19) and now they will play them again in two consecutive weeks to open the playoffs. In a podcast interview recorded Tuesday afternoon at Manning Field coach Sean Driscoll reviews last week’s game and previews this week’s matchup along with player news. Below, hear from Spartan players Jack Marks and David Brown.
LYNN, MA
nshoremag.com

Where to Eat Out on the North Shore on Thanksgiving

Leave the pots in the cabinet and don’t even think about polishing that silverware. The North shore offers up a wide range range of choices for Thanksgiving day dining that don’t require you to lift a single finger in the kitchen. From casual pub fare to the most elegant of spreads, there is an option out there for your Thanksgiving meal – and relaxation.
BURLINGTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 114-Unit SORA Revere

Revere, MA– Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, thoughtfully designed to be in harmony with this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the City of Revere as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.
REVERE, MA
iheart.com

Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
PEABODY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy