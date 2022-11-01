LYNN (Podcast – Video) The St. Mary’s football team (7-1) earned the #3 seed in the MIAA Division six playoffs. This Friday night they will host #14 Archbishop Williams (3-5) in the opening round of the playoffs. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Manning Field in Lynn. It was just last Friday that St. Mary’s beat ABW in their final regular season game (35-19) and now they will play them again in two consecutive weeks to open the playoffs. In a podcast interview recorded Tuesday afternoon at Manning Field coach Sean Driscoll reviews last week’s game and previews this week’s matchup along with player news. Below, hear from Spartan players Jack Marks and David Brown.

LYNN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO