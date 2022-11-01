Read full article on original website
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
DOJ announces nationwide catalytic converter takedown is underway in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a nationwide, coordinated takedown of leaders and associates of a national network of thieves, dealers and processors for their roles in stolen catalytic converters. The DOJ said these network would sell...
Arkansas law enforcement searching for missing pregnant woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Benton County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas is searching for a 33-year-old pregnant woman who was reported missing after being picked up by another woman claiming to be taking her for a job interview. Ashley Bush is 31 weeks pregnant and was last seen Monday...
More than 200 new laws take effect in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over 200 new laws took effect Tuesday in Oklahoma ranging from catalytic converter thefts to cracking down on robocalls. One new law gives renters more power by allowing them to make essential home repairs without having to foot the bill. House Bill 3409 modified the Oklahoma Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. It now states tenants can deduct the repair costs from their rent for up to one month's total rent.
Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
Silver Alert canceled after 80-year-old Muskogee woman found safe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled after Carolyn Maines was found safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Muskogee Police Department for 80-year-old Carolyn Manies. Maines was last seen on October 31 around 3:30 p.m. in Muskogee.
Is Halloween unholy? One church debates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A recent thread on Reddit debated whether Christians should celebrate Halloween. Being in the Bible Belt this is a hot topic every year. Many say Halloween is a day celebrating dark spirits, evil, and all things unholy, therefore churchgoers should not participate. We reached out...
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
