The midterms are coming quickly, and this year, there’s a lot at stake: It’s the first nationwide election day since President Joe Biden was voted into office, and it will ultimately decide which party is in charge of the U.S. House and Senate, as well as who will lead a number of impactful local offices. Our new officials will then be tasked with working on dire issues like the economy, climate change, and the future of abortion access—and who’s sitting in office could make the difference between forward momentum or a rollback of rights and progress. But when exactly will we know who won each midterm election? Below, find a guide for how to follow the races—plus how you can still participate.

2 DAYS AGO