ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
MLive

The last total lunar eclipse for three years will fall on Election Day 2022

A rare night-sky spectacle will be even more significant this November, when a total lunar eclipse will fall on Election Day for the first time in U.S. history. The total lunar eclipse will take place in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, November 8, turning the moon a coppery-red hue for several hours before sunrise. It is the first time a total lunar eclipse has coincided with Election Day, according to EarthSky.org.
Refinery29

The Election Day Lunar Eclipse Marks A Personal & Political Revolution

Unpredictable, exciting, and intense, lunar eclipses are the fateful culmination of a cycle in which the moon passes into the earth’s cycle and the sun’s light creates a reddish tinge as it melts into the shadow. In astrology, lunar eclipses mark the dramatic ending or release. The Nodes of Destiny dictate the story that is unleashed. Being that they change signs every year and a half, each eclipse holds its own special and unique story.
NYLON

Your November 2022 Horoscope Initiates The Endgame

A reminder: We’re in a new decade, and it’s still quite young. 2023 promises to be all-new and all-different, with Jupiter and the eclipses firing off from Aries, Saturn going walkabout in Pisces and Pluto taking us over the event horizon in Aquarius. Consider these final months of 2022 to be the closing and processing of all that’s come before.
The Conversation U.S.

American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy

Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
TEXAS STATE
MindBodyGreen

November 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know

Graphic by mbg creative x Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels. It’s November: Eclipse season, midterm elections, and soon, the holidays. We’re coming to the finish line of a tumultuous year, but the stars are just warming up. The month opens in the tailwind of the October 25 Scorpio solar...
Good News Network

Your Halloween Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 29, 2022 (Halloween Edition) I guess it would be difficult to create a practical snake costume for Halloween. How would you move around? You’d have to slither across the floor and the ground everywhere you go. So maybe instead you could be a snake priest or snake priestess—a magic conjurer wearing snake-themed jewelry and clothes and crown. Maybe your wand could be a caduceus. I’m nudging you in this direction because I think you will benefit from embodying the mythic attributes of a snake. As you know, the creature sheds its old skin to let new skin emerge. That’s a perfect symbol for rebirth, fertility, transformation, and healing. I’d love those themes to be your specialties in the coming weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
Elle

When Will the 2022 Midterm Election Results Be Announced?

The midterms are coming quickly, and this year, there’s a lot at stake: It’s the first nationwide election day since President Joe Biden was voted into office, and it will ultimately decide which party is in charge of the U.S. House and Senate, as well as who will lead a number of impactful local offices. Our new officials will then be tasked with working on dire issues like the economy, climate change, and the future of abortion access—and who’s sitting in office could make the difference between forward momentum or a rollback of rights and progress. But when exactly will we know who won each midterm election? Below, find a guide for how to follow the races—plus how you can still participate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy