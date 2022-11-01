Read full article on original website
Train collides with car in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
Ceramic tiger, golf clubs, dishes all recovered after Tulsa burglary confession
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says Sean Ware confessed to several burglaries after a wide range of stolen items were found in his home. Officers received a report of a burglary at a home near 15th and Utica on Oct. 15. In that case the victim said tools, keys, NASA coins and other items were stolen when someone broke into the garage.
Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing
OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
Stillwater PD searches for man last heard from Oct. 18
The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is hoping to locate a local man whom family hasn't heard from since since Oct. 18. SPD officials say Thomas Lee was last known to be homeless and living in Stillwater.
52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
Oklahoma woman killed in Adair County crash
Officials say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident in Adair County.
Creek County deputies arrest 71-year-old alleged home intruder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to a home invasion in Kiefer. The intruder allegedly broke through the front door, grabbed the homeowner, and asked for a ride. Deputies say the homeowner was able to free herself when she told...
Arkansas law enforcement searching for missing pregnant woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Benton County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas is searching for a 33-year-old pregnant woman who was reported missing after being picked up by another woman claiming to be taking her for a job interview. Ashley Bush is 31 weeks pregnant and was last seen Monday...
Osage County Sheriff’s Office searching for thief stealing from residents’ mailboxes
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person they think is responsible for multiple mailbox thefts in the area. The thief was captured on video driving a white truck, pulling up to mailboxes and taking what was inside. If you can...
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
12-year-old girl in critical condition after falling off hayride
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition after falling off a hayride in Delaware County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, troopers said 15 kids were sitting on a hayride when the 12-year-old fell off the...
170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
Flowers at Broken Arrow home involved in murder-suicide investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
Police Identify Man Found Dead Near Downtown Tulsa, Suspect In Custody
---- Tulsa Police said a man is in custody in Fort Worth, Texas, for a homicide last week. Investigators said they found a body just outside Downtown Tulsa on Thursday with a gunshot to the head. They say Jaheim Neloms was found in Forth Worth with the victim's vehicle and...
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect
An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital. Deputies say they were called to a house between Sand Springs City limits and Tulsa City limits at around 11 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital.
Stillwater Medical Center issues Code Green after 'substantial power outage'
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Medical Center has issued a Code Green due to power failure in the hospital. The Code Green stands for an internal disaster, and was put into place on Monday after a 'substantial power outage' left all their phone lines and computer systems down.
Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs
Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
Broken Arrow man reflects on time living across from family found dead in burning home
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As authorities in Broken Arrow investigate the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide, FOX23 spoke with a man who knew the family and used to live near them. On Thursday night, Shaun Kucera turned on FOX23 News and saw what he had...
