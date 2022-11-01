ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Train collides with car in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ceramic tiger, golf clubs, dishes all recovered after Tulsa burglary confession

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says Sean Ware confessed to several burglaries after a wide range of stolen items were found in his home. Officers received a report of a burglary at a home near 15th and Utica on Oct. 15. In that case the victim said tools, keys, NASA coins and other items were stolen when someone broke into the garage.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Creek County deputies arrest 71-year-old alleged home intruder

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to a home invasion in Kiefer. The intruder allegedly broke through the front door, grabbed the homeowner, and asked for a ride. Deputies say the homeowner was able to free herself when she told...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Arkansas law enforcement searching for missing pregnant woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Benton County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas is searching for a 33-year-old pregnant woman who was reported missing after being picked up by another woman claiming to be taking her for a job interview. Ashley Bush is 31 weeks pregnant and was last seen Monday...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

12-year-old girl in critical condition after falling off hayride

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition after falling off a hayride in Delaware County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, troopers said 15 kids were sitting on a hayride when the 12-year-old fell off the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls

Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flowers at Broken Arrow home involved in murder-suicide investigation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
okcfox.com

Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
TULSA, OK

