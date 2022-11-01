First person charged in ongoing Boy Scouts of America abuse investigation pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Just inside the front door of Passle Helminski’s home is a pair of Brooks running sneakers with years of miles and memories seeped into their fabric. Helminski, 68, used to wear the hot-pink size 8s zipping around her Erie, Pa., neighborhood, where she trained as a competitive racewalker. She laced them up for sessions at nearby Presque Isle State Park, too, where in the summer of 1993, she regularly strided out 13-mile loops with her older sister, Bonnie, starting before dawn. One straight leg down, then another, as fast as they could without losing contact with the ground. With miles hovering around 9 minutes—a respectable pace for somebody running a marathon—the loop could take around two hours. “We can do it. Let’s keep going,” Bonnie remembers Passle always telling her.

