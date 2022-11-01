First person charged in ongoing Boy Scouts of America abuse investigation pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe. Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner filed the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Fall severe weather season brings strong tornado threat to Texas and surrounding states Friday
A clash of two seasons is afoot as an early winter blast meets record autumn warmth, leading to a robust severe storm system in the South and creating the biggest tornado threat the US has seen in more than five months. A tornado watch is in effect Friday afternoon for...
Henry County Daily Herald
Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Brian Kemp, Burt Jones
ATLANTA – Democrat Kwanza Hall, who served on the Atlanta City Council and briefly as a congressman, has endorsed two Republicans – Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. “Over the last four years, I’ve witnessed Governor Kemp make tough decisions...
Henry County Daily Herald
The Unthinkable Kept Her From the NYC Marathon in 1993. Now She’s Back.
Just inside the front door of Passle Helminski’s home is a pair of Brooks running sneakers with years of miles and memories seeped into their fabric. Helminski, 68, used to wear the hot-pink size 8s zipping around her Erie, Pa., neighborhood, where she trained as a competitive racewalker. She laced them up for sessions at nearby Presque Isle State Park, too, where in the summer of 1993, she regularly strided out 13-mile loops with her older sister, Bonnie, starting before dawn. One straight leg down, then another, as fast as they could without losing contact with the ground. With miles hovering around 9 minutes—a respectable pace for somebody running a marathon—the loop could take around two hours. “We can do it. Let’s keep going,” Bonnie remembers Passle always telling her.
Henry County Daily Herald
David Ralston stepping down as Georgia House speaker
ATLANTA - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston announced Friday he will not seek another term as leader of the legislative chamber in January, citing a health issue. “Serving as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me 13 years ago,” said Ralston, R-Blue Ridge.
Comments / 0