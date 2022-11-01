Read full article on original website
Related
10 Greater Gardner teams made the state tournament. Here are their first-round matchups.
Ten of the Greater Gardner region’s 33 high school fall sports teams qualified for their sport’s respective MIAA state tournaments which begin in earnest this week. Here is a breakdown of the 10 local teams which qualified, their first-round or Round of 32-opponent and whom each team could face in the following round if it advances.
High School Football: Week 9 non-playoff matchups for Western Mass. teams
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The non-playoff schedule for high school football teams in Western Massachusetts was released on Monday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Girls volleyball previews: Players to watch and matchups for Fall River area teams
Four Herald News volleyball teams — Case, Diman, Somerset Berkley and Westport — have punched their ticket for the 2022 MIAA playoffs. The Bengals, Raiders and Wildcats kick off the postseason for Greater Fall River fall season teams, starting on Wednesday. Diman and Westport will each be hosting...
WGME
Cape Elizabeth advances in playoff game delayed by illness
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth football team advanced Monday night in their playoff matchup against Fryeburg Academy. The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday but was delayed due to an illness outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School. The Capers won the game, 46-8.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Whitman-Hanson volleyball starts fall tournament with win
The MIAA high school tournament kicked off on Wednesday with preliminary-round volleyball action. The No. 29 Whitman-Hanson girls volleyball team defeated No. 36 Grafton, 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19) in Div. 2 action. The Panthers (11-10) advance to play at No. 4 Dartmouth (17-3) on Friday at 5 p.m. in the first round.
MIAA Girls Soccer State Tournament: Brackets released for Divisions I through V
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its girls soccer statewide tournament brackets Tuesday, with a total of 33 Western Massachusetts teams making the postseason.
Live Coverage: Tuesday’s Western Mass. Class A, Class D soccer championships
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Four soccer programs will take home Western Massachusetts championships Tuesday in the first of two days of regional title games for the sport.
November, check. Playoff field hockey, check
Division II Dartmouth at Fenwick The Bishop Fenwick field hockey team finished the regular season with a 10-4-5 record. The Crusaders’ Rayne Millett has paced the offensive attack with her The post November, check. Playoff field hockey, check appeared first on Itemlive.
Oakmont field hockey completes sweep of Quabbin, claims CMADA Class B title
BOLTON — After coming out on top in a pair of tight, one-goal games against Mid-Wach B rival Quabbin during the regular season, Oakmont struck very early to seize momentum in Tuesday’s CMADA Class B championship game played at Nashoba Regional High School in Bolton. Senior Madi O’Brien,...
Comments / 0