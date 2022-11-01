ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

HOUSTON (AP) — Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed.Takeoff — who was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset — was 28.Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut "Only Built for Infinity Links," without the third Migos member, Offset.
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta mourns death of rapper Takeoff, the "heart and soul" of Migos

The city of Atlanta and the music industry spent the first day of November trying to come to grips with the loss of one of its own.What happened: Kirshnik Ball, better known as Takeoff and part of the rap trio Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday in Houston. He was 28.A Houston police spokesperson tells Axios a call for a shooting at 1199 San Jacinto St. came in at 2:40 a.m. The caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running.Details: Migos — a family group made up of Takeoff, Quavo and Offset — got its start in 2008 in...
San Angelo LIVE!

New Video Shows Argument Prior to Houston Rapper's Shooting Death

HOUSTON, TX – A new video has been released that shows another rapper in the Migos group arguing with a group of people prior to the shooting that killed Takeoff. As previously reported, on Nov. 1, member of the rap group the Migos, Takeoff, also known as Kirshnick Ball, was shot and killed at Houston bowling alley. During initial reports it was learned that Takeoff was killed during a dice game.
houstoniamag.com

Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston

From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
KHOU

Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
houstoniamag.com

A Houston-Based Contemporary Artist You Should Know: Ryan Hawk

Artists in the Gulf Coast continue to inspire with their unique and innovative approaches to materials, color, and controversial issues of today. This fall, we asked visual artist Ryan Hawk to share five things that he loves. Through sculpture and video, conceptual artist Ryan Hawk investigates the way we relate...
Houston Chronicle

Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks

Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
AdWeek

Telemundo Houston News Director Gerardo Vazquez Dies at 54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gerardo “Jerry” Vazquez, vice president of news for Telemundo Houston (KTMD), has died after a battle with cancer. He was 54.
houstoniamag.com

Back to Eldorado: A Historic Houston Ballroom Will Be Reborn

Project Row Houses leads the charge in restoring this significant site in Houston’s Third Ward. On Juneteenth in 2017, Dowling—the street that runs through the heart of Third Ward—was renamed Emancipation Avenue. It was one of many changes that accompanied a series of businesses and developers that have moved into the area over the past decade.
iheart.com

Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros

We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
cw39.com

Strong line of storms heading for Houston Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next round of storms is in sight, likely passing through on Friday night, and likely gone by sunrise Saturday. The exact timing could fluctuate a little between now and Friday, but as of now most models agree this will be a Friday night event. Unlike yesterday’s gentle showers, this line could pack a punch with brief heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Southeast Texas, in a level two out of five risk for severe storms.
KHOU

