Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
HOUSTON (AP) — Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed.Takeoff — who was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset — was 28.Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut "Only Built for Infinity Links," without the third Migos member, Offset.
cw39.com
HPD Chief to meet with local hip hop community after Migos rap member, Takeoff, is killed in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Members of rap group Migos, Takeoff, was confirmed as the victim involved in a fatal downtown Houston shooting. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he has heard from other artists in the rap entertainment industry whom he knows personally and have reached out. When hip hop gets a...
Atlanta mourns death of rapper Takeoff, the "heart and soul" of Migos
The city of Atlanta and the music industry spent the first day of November trying to come to grips with the loss of one of its own.What happened: Kirshnik Ball, better known as Takeoff and part of the rap trio Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday in Houston. He was 28.A Houston police spokesperson tells Axios a call for a shooting at 1199 San Jacinto St. came in at 2:40 a.m. The caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running.Details: Migos — a family group made up of Takeoff, Quavo and Offset — got its start in 2008 in...
San Angelo LIVE!
New Video Shows Argument Prior to Houston Rapper's Shooting Death
HOUSTON, TX – A new video has been released that shows another rapper in the Migos group arguing with a group of people prior to the shooting that killed Takeoff. As previously reported, on Nov. 1, member of the rap group the Migos, Takeoff, also known as Kirshnick Ball, was shot and killed at Houston bowling alley. During initial reports it was learned that Takeoff was killed during a dice game.
houstoniamag.com
Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms
HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
houstoniamag.com
Houston Chronicle
'I was scared, but I had to go' | Nurse who tried to help TakeOff after shooting says it was too late
HOUSTON, Texas — WARNING: Contains graphic content. A nurse who tried to come to Migos rapper TakeOff's aid after he was shot in downtown Houston said there was nothing she could do to save him. The infusion nurse, who wanted to remain anonymous, lives near the bowling alley where...
Autopsy: Migos rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso
HOUSTON — Rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso after a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday, an autopsy of the singer revealed on Wednesday. The rapper, who was one-third of Migos, an Atlanta-based trio, was shot outside a private party at the...
AdWeek
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects appeared first on NewsOne.
12newsnow.com
Click2Houston.com
Click2Houston.com
UPDATE: Migos rapper Takeoff shot twice, once in head, which resulted in his death, ME’s report shows
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after rapper Takeoff, of the popular group Migos, was fatally shot during a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston Tuesday, a representative for the group confirmed. Officers with the Houston Police Department and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department...
houstoniamag.com
iheart.com
cw39.com
KHOU
