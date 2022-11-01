ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Norwich still missing Josh Sargent but Kenny McLean returns for QPR test

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Norwich will again be without forward Josh Sargent because of a calf problem for the Sky Bet Championship match against QPR.

Full-back Dimi Giannoulis (ribs) is also not expected to be involved, but midfielder Kenny McLean is available again having served a three-match ban.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele remains sidelined as he recovers from an ankle problem, so Ben Gibson should fill in again at centre-half.

Forward Adam Idah (knee), winger Jonathan Rowe (shin) and midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) continue their own rehabilitation.

QPR will have forward Chris Willock available again for the trip to Carrow Road.

Willock had been sidelined by a hamstring issue since scoring in the win at Sheffield United at the start of October.

Midfielder Stefan Johansen is expected to miss a couple of matches after needing an injection in a heel problem.

Centre-backs Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne are recovering from knee injuries, while striker Tyler Roberts, on loan from Leeds, has a calf problem.

