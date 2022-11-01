Even if you’re not a NASCAR fan, you’ve probably seen the viral video of driver Ross Chastain’s move where he floored it along the outside wall to qualify for the championship race this Sunday. Everyone called it a video game move, one where you don’t care about damaging the car because its just a game, and you’ve found a glitch that allows you to go faster than the track merits, by flooring it and running all out rubbing the wall the whole time. In fact, Chastain even admitted that he learned the move while playing NASCAR 2005 on Nintendo’s GameCube.

1 DAY AGO