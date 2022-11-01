ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 7

Susan Vidrine Lowrey
3d ago

If people don't like what he said, don't vote for him. But there is more good in Clay than there is bad. I happen to think there is much more to this Pelosi story than what we are being told. Like, why won't they release the body cam video. I hope the truth comes out eventually, but we all know how good the Democrats are at lying.

Reply
3
Danny
3d ago

I guess the democrat run states are going to make hammers illegal now 😂😂😂. Maybe the gun control freaks at LSU can add hammers to their cause 😏

Reply
2
 

Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges

Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles Division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants:
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Nov. 8 election: Some polling locations have changed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some voting locations have been changed for the upcoming elections. The Office of the Secretary of State’s lists changes to some precincts in Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes. For specifics on your voting location, visit the Secretary of State’s Voter Portal HERE....
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles City Council votes unanimously to broadcast meetings

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council voted in favor of publicly airing meetings Wednesday evening. The council discussed the issue two weeks ago, but the item was deferred until this week. The original ordinance read as follows:. An ordinance authorizing the recording of meetings of the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Dewayne Lynn Thomas, 45, Port Arthur, Texas: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; Schedule II possession. Hillory John Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: In park after hours; failure to register as a sex offender. Walter...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Early voting wraps up in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When election time rolls around, many opt to cast their ballot early. “When they walk in we can give them a sample ballot so they can look over that and that way they’re in and out. There’s not a long line right now so compared to what it’s going to be like on Tuesday I’d rather early vote than go stand in line on election day,”Calcasieu Parish Registrar Kim Fontenot said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: Can a court compel me to pay support to my mother?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. If you want your legal questions answered, email them to us at news@kplctv.com. The Southwest Louisiana Law Center will answer them every Wednesday. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: I hired someone to manage a duplex apartment that...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

LCFD: Gas leak near Hwy 14 repaired; no danger to public

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several residents reported a natural gas smell from North Lake Charles down to McNeese Street Thursday evening. Emergency preparedness officials said a contractor hit a gas line at Highway 14 and Smith Road. The Lake Charles Fire Department said there was a significant leak, but...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Quilts of Valor

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A quilting guild in Southwest Louisiana has been providing handmade quilts to military veterans for many years. Members of the Calcasieu Cut-Ups get together a few times each month to work on the quilts, which are presented to veterans who have served their country. It...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese awarded for online innovation during hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University received an award recognizing the school’s success in rebuilding its online platform after it crashed in the aftermath of hurricanes Laura and Delta. McNeese implemented the software Ellucian Experience, which gave the university an “intuitive campus dashboard that simplifies information delivery...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BioLab holds grand reopening of Westlake facility

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - We all remember the thick black smoke billowing from a chemical fire at BioLab in Westlake. After 26 long months, the ribbon was cut on a new BioLab facility, another sign of recovery for Southwest Louisiana. “Well when you take into consideration what we’ve done in...
WESTLAKE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana

Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
JENNINGS, LA

