Check your tickets! 9 $50K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot continues to climb

BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Monday night’s drawing? If so, you could be in luck.

There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Halloween drawing, but there were nine winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball 13, with an optional Power Play of 3x.

The $50,000 winners were sold at the following locations:

Beverly Shop N Go in Beverly

Stop & Shop #471 in Andover

Jackansons in Mansfield

Hatchs Package on Nantucket

New England Farms in Acushnet

Petro Plus Chelmsford in North Chelmsford

Town Variety in Peabody

Market Basket #69 in Sagamore

Hampden Mini Mart in Hampden

Gulf Foodmart in Lanesboro

There were another six winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in drawings last week.

The estimated top prize for Wednesday’s drawing has climbed to $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fourth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.

