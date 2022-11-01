ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Back as Brazil's president, Lula will face hurdles in protecting the Amazon

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfLbb_0iuG7g9f00

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has promised to reverse a surge in deforestation in the Amazon jungle, but to do so, he’ll have to boost environmental law enforcement, face a hostile Congress and deal with state governors who have strong ties with the defeated far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro.

“We will once again monitor and do surveillance in the Amazon. We will fight every illegal activity,” Lula said in his victory speech Sunday in downtown Sao Paulo. “At the same time, we will promote sustainable development of communities in the Amazon.”

The job will be an immense one. The area deforested in Brazil’s Amazon reached a 15-year high from August 2020 to July 2021, according to official figures. Satellite monitoring shows the trend in 2022 is on track to surpass the previous year.

On the ground, the main challenge will be to rebuild environmental agencies. Lula, whose third term as president is to begin Jan. 1, also promised to create a ministry of Indigenous affairs headed by an Indigenous person.

Under Bolsonaro, these agencies have been led by appointees close to the agribusiness sector, which has long pushed for the legalization of land confiscation and opposes the creation of protected areas such as Indigenous territories.

In 2023, the agribusiness sector, which backed Bolsonaro’s failed reelection bid, will control about half of the Congress’ members. In recent years, the caucus advanced bills to ease environmental legislation.

At the state level, 6 out of 9 governors of states that include the rainforest are Bolsonaro allies, most of them with strong ties with agribusiness.

One, Marcos Rocha of Rondonia state, got reelected two days after he made a high-profile bid to burnish his anti-environment credentials by removing official protection from a conservation area about double the size of New York City.

Lula has to use his support at the ballot box to promote his environmental agenda, according to Caetano Scannavino, coordinator of Health & Happiness, an Amazon nonprofit organization that supports sustainable projects in the Tapajos basin.

“Most Brazilians have expressed opposition to deforestation and violation of Indigenous rights,” Scannavino said. Lula, he said, “has to seize this clamor and gather academics, nonprofits and the more responsible sector of the agribusiness. The challenge is to make the environment a state policy independent of left or right.”

On the international front, Lula’s promises to preserve the world’s largest rainforest have already found supporters. The Norwegian government indicated that it would resume its multimillion-dollar donations to finance anti-deforestation policies, based on their performance.

“Norway looks forward to revitalizing our extensive climate and forest partnership with Brazil,” the Norwegian minister for climate and environment, Espen Barth Eide, wrote on his Twitter account.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

Reddoe
3d ago

He won't protect it. He will exploit it till there is nothing left. He is a Communist and only cares about himself and NOT the people of Brazil

Reply
3
Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all

On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
MSNBC

Despite Trump’s excessive efforts, Bolsonaro loses in Brazil

It wasn’t easy, and it clearly wasn’t a landslide, but Brazilian voters made a dramatic change in leadership yesterday. NBC News reported this morning:. Leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated his bitter rival, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, to secure his return as Brazil’s leader Sunday after a tightly fought race in the world’s fourth-largest democracy. The country’s Superior Electoral Court verified the win. ... Pre-election polls had given da Silva, a former metalworker and union leader known universally as “Lula,” a commanding lead.
AFP

Deep in Brazilian Amazon, Ticuna tribe celebrates Lula victory

Deep in the Amazon, near the region where British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered in June, native Ticuna people are glued to a TV, watching the results of Brazil's down-to-the-wire presidential election. Phillips, a correspondent for The Guardian, The New York Times and other leading media, and Pereira, a respected Indigenous expert, were just outside the Javari reservation when they were murdered on June 5.
France 24

Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat

Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
BBC

Brazil election: Why are the poor voting for Lula?

Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, in a run-off between left-wing former President Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Poverty is a huge election issue. Because of Covid and the cost of living crisis, a lot of Brazilians are struggling financially. North-eastern...
TheDailyBeast

Even Bolsonaro Is Calling for His Nazi-Saluting Superfans to Quit Holding the Country Hostage

RIO DE JANEIRO—They were dressed in the yellow jerseys worn by Brazil's national soccer team, many brandishing the national flag, others holding signs that read: “Military is our only savior!,” “Save the Nation” or “Intervention, Now!”Hundreds of President Jair Bolsonaro supporters gathered despite sustained rainfall in front of Forte de Copacabana, a military base at the southern end of Rio de Janeiro’s famous beach.Their message was crystal-clear, their emotions fierce and raw. One after another they expressed their anger with Sunday’s election results that brought Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s leftist opponent, back into power. The majority of Bolsonaristas...
AFP

In Brazil, a dirty vote campaign ends with colorful rallies

Thousands of cheering supporters poured into the streets of Brazil Saturday for final rallies on the eve of a knife-edge electoral showdown between Jair Bolsonaro and rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that is seen as too close to call. "I think we will win," the charismatic but graft-tainted former president Lula said in Sao Paulo, vowing to "return this country to normalcy", before a final rally in which a sea of thousands of red-clad, flag-waving supporters cheered and sang "Get out Jair!"
POLITICO

Why Brazil’s election matters for the planet

The Amazon rainforest just won a powerful friend in Brazil — a step that may prevent hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere. The narrow victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential election was heralded by world leaders as a win for global climate action, writes POLITICO Europe’s Karl Mathiesen.
MAINE STATE
US News and World Report

Trucker Blockades in Brazil Increase in Wake of Bolsonaro Election Defeat

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Truckers who support Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests on Monday, blocking roads throughout the country in actions that could affect exports in one of the world's top food producers and cause wider economic chaos. Bolsonaro lost Sunday's election to leftist former President Luiz Inacio...
Reuters

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, sources say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by armed gangs since September, three sources said on Thursday, ending a standoff that had triggered a humanitarian crisis and talks of foreign military intervention.
CNN

Hear Bolsonaro break silence 2 days after losing election

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he would "follow all the orders and prescriptions of the constitution" during a short and ambiguous speech at the presidential palace in Brasilia, after days of silence following his election loss to the leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He did not explicitly concede defeat, though Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, who spoke after the President, said that he would work with the new government and is waiting for Lula da Silva's transition team to begin the handover.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
458K+
Followers
73K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy