ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Reportedly Passed Away From Drowning

By @IndiaMonee
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6UC6_0iuG7ccl00

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Popular Afrobeats star Davido’s three-year-old son has reportedly passed away from drowning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Reports state that three-year-old Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in Lagos a few days after his third birthday on October 20. He was said to have been underwater for a while and was reported dead upon arrival at the hospital.

David nor his partner, Chioma Rowland has made a statement.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

LATEST POSTS :

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n292c_0iuG7ccl00

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Dead After “Drowning In Pool,” Domestic Workers Questioned

Afrobeat star Davido and partner Chioma Rowland suffered a great loss Monday night, as the couple’s 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, reportedly drown in their family swimming pool at his home in the Banana Island area of Lagos State in Nigeria, The Daily Mail reports. The child was reportedly under water “for a long time” before being rushed to the hospital. He was announced dead on arrival. More from VIBE.comTakeoff, Migos Rapper, Shot Dead At 28'America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Pronounced Dead at 44Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child? “It is true, the child is dead,” confirmed Lagos State...
The Independent

Police: 3-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido has died

The 3-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police said Tuesday.The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at the home at the time of Ifeanyi's death Monday night. The child's mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Ben Hundeyin.Authorities are interviewing eight of the pop star's employees who were at the Lagos residence, he added.Neither parent has spoken publicly about their son's death, just two weeks after Ifeanyi's third birthday.The global award-winning musician got engaged to Rowland, a popular chef, in 2019. The...
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

322
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy