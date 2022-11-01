Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Reportedly Passed Away From Drowning
Popular Afrobeats star Davido’s three-year-old son has reportedly passed away from drowning.
Reports state that three-year-old Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool at his residence in Lagos a few days after his third birthday on October 20. He was said to have been underwater for a while and was reported dead upon arrival at the hospital.
David nor his partner, Chioma Rowland has made a statement.
