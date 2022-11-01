HE REALLY IS AQUAMAN!!

For years, there was no shortage of superhero movie fans clamoring for Wolverine and Deadpool to team up on the big screen (sorry, X-Men Origins: Wolverine doesn’t count), and in late September their wish was granted. In late September, Reynolds revealed that Jackman would don the adamantium claws again for Deadpool 3, which will kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 6. But just because Jackman and Reynolds will be teaming up in a Marvel movie doesn’t mean their “feud” that’s lasted many years is over. Far from it, as Jackman has already started the Deadpool 3 smack talk.

1 DAY AGO