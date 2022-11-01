HE REALLY IS AQUAMAN!!

Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
A personal trainer has received praise for making deadlifting weights equivalent to some of her favourite male actors look “effortless”.Dana Zlateva posted an “inspiring” TikTok of herself lifting weights based on what she could find online about the respective weights of Tom Holland, Jensen Ackles, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.The lightest actor was apparently Spider-Man star Holland, who, according to Zlateva’s research, weighs in at 64kg (141lbs).In comparison, the heaviest weight she deadlifted was Jumanji star Johnson, who weighs in at 118kg (260lbs).A previous video posted to Zlateva’s TikTok showed that she is capable of...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly no longer in contact with each other despite recent reports. According to TMZ, sources close to the former couple told the outlet that any stories about Pete reaching out to Kim in light of Kanye West's recent scandals are false. TMZ reports that...
Will Smith gathered a star-studded group of friends to watch his upcoming movie Emancipation. On Monday, Smith, 54, shared a pair of photos on Instagram from a private screening featuring Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and more. He wrote in the caption, "EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya'll enjoyed!!"
Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 is a crazy enough sentence, but according to Ryan Reynolds this has been in the works for quite some time. In an interview with Variety, Reynolds revealed that he met Marvel's Kevin Feige three and a half years after Disney acquired Fox, and this was when the idea of teaming-up Deadpool and Wolverine first came up.
Céline Dion's upcoming movie project has a new title, new release date and the promise of new music. The film, reportedly previously labeled "Text for You" and then changed to "It's All Coming Back to Me," is now titled "Love Again." It was last set to be released in...
For years, there was no shortage of superhero movie fans clamoring for Wolverine and Deadpool to team up on the big screen (sorry, X-Men Origins: Wolverine doesn’t count), and in late September their wish was granted. In late September, Reynolds revealed that Jackman would don the adamantium claws again for Deadpool 3, which will kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 6. But just because Jackman and Reynolds will be teaming up in a Marvel movie doesn’t mean their “feud” that’s lasted many years is over. Far from it, as Jackman has already started the Deadpool 3 smack talk.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere this week, and the first reactions to the film have been very positive. This week also saw the release of some new clips from the movie as well as the debut of Rihanna's new song from the film "Lift Me Up." Today officially marks two weeks until the long-awaited sequel hits theatres, so Marvel shared a new little teaser to mark the occasion.
Golden Globe and Grammy Award-nominated actor, producer, and screenwriter Ryan Reynolds will be honored with the prestigious People’s Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards (PCAs) on December 6, NBC. The acclaimed Canadian actor, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur will be honored for his contributions to the film and...
