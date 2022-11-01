Read full article on original website
Thursday's Daily Pulse
Polls show inflation, economy driving factors in midterm elections. With the election less than a week away, the big question is: can the candidates change voters' minds with the economy at the forefront? Some recent polls have shown inflation and the economy as the driving factor in midterms. A new POLITICO-Morning Consult poll shows voters' views on the economy could be set in stone. More than 60% of voters said they believe the U.S. is in a recession. More from WPTV, WFLA, and Axios.
Wednesday's Daily Pulse
Florida's seniors lead nation in COVID deaths since April 2021; population can't explain it. While Gov. Ron DeSantis prioritized immunizing “Seniors First” in the first three months of 2021, the coronavirus has since killed more people ages 65 and older in Florida than anywhere else in the nation. And Florida's COVID death rate among the elderly is higher here than in most states. State health officials have logged 30,060 fatalities among seniors ages 65 and older between April 2021 — when adults 18 or older could readily get the shots — and September, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease has killed at least 82,065 Floridians overall since the pandemic began. The size of Florida’s elderly populace — 4.3 million — alone does not explain this. [Source: Sarasota Herald-Tribune]
Tuesday's Daily Pulse
Welcome to the 2022 edition of the Florida 500, a special publication that highlights the 500 most influential executives in different economic sectors throughout the state. This immense, year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend has resulted in a personal, engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders. [Source: Florida Trend]
Tuesday's Afternoon Update
Some Florida minimum wage workers stack the coins, while others lose out. The first minimum wage increase to $10 per hour in 2021 benefited approximately 600,000 workers in Florida, according to Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight. When the $15 minimum wage is fully in effect in 2026, Knight said it’s going to benefit more than one in four Floridians. “It benefits workers in industries like retail and food service,” she explained. “Industries that are heavily concentrated in Florida, and especially here in Central Florida.” But industries like hospitality, retail and food services tend to see more cases of wage theft. More from WMFE.
State tax collections top projections
State general-revenue collections in September came in $471.2 million above a projection as people continued to spend money amid decades-high inflation. A report issued Tuesday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research said net general revenue in September was $4.066 billion. It said collections were “unaffected” by...
