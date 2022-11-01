Florida's seniors lead nation in COVID deaths since April 2021; population can't explain it. While Gov. Ron DeSantis prioritized immunizing “Seniors First” in the first three months of 2021, the coronavirus has since killed more people ages 65 and older in Florida than anywhere else in the nation. And Florida's COVID death rate among the elderly is higher here than in most states. State health officials have logged 30,060 fatalities among seniors ages 65 and older between April 2021 — when adults 18 or older could readily get the shots — and September, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease has killed at least 82,065 Floridians overall since the pandemic began. The size of Florida’s elderly populace — 4.3 million — alone does not explain this. [Source: Sarasota Herald-Tribune]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO