Oh, la la! Who is that? On Wednesday, November 2, Lala Kent shared a small glimpse of the new man in her life via her Instagram Stories. The big reveal comes a year after the blonde beauty called it quits with Randall Emmett. “Good morning,” the Vanderpump Rules star wrote over the photo of an anonymous man's bald head covered in tattoos. “Time to go to work.”'VANDERPUMP RULES' FAVORITE LALA KENT SAY'S SHE'S 'IN LOVE' WITH 'EVERYBODY' SHE DATES AMID RELATIONSHIP RUMORSFollowing her tumultuous split from her film producer fiancé, Kent teased she may be in love with someone new...

19 HOURS AGO