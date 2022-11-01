ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022-23 NBA MVP Ladder, Vol. 1: Giannis and Luka lead the pack after 2 weeks

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKLv6_0iuG7Crz00

Now that the NBA season is officially two-weeks young, it feels like a good time to break out our first MVP ladder of the year.

Every team has at least a handful of games under their belts, and after the Lakers won on Sunday, every team has at least one win on their record.

Entering Monday’s action, only the Milwaukee Bucks had yet to suffer a loss, which should leave no intrigue at the top of this list. But the order of the names after Nos. 1 and 2 leave plenty of room for debate.

Here’s where things stand after two weeks, with odds from BetMGM

(Stats are prior to games on 10/31)

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

10

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+50000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pGVb_0iuG7Crz00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PPG: 31.0 | RPG: 5.0 | APG: 7.0 | SPG: 2.4 | BPG: 1.2

WS/48: .217 (14th)

Record: 3-3

The very long odds tell you all you need to know here. I wouldn’t expect to see Gilgeous-Alexander on this list for much longer.

9

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (+4000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQjid_0iuG7Crz00
AP Photo/Darryl Webb

PPG: 29.3 | RPG: 3.3 | APG: 5.5 | SPG: 1.0

WS/48: .209 (16th)

Record: 5-1

Booker’s game continues to ascend and the Suns continue to win.

8

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (+3300)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhYpW_0iuG7Crz00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

PPG: 31.5 | RPG: 3.8 | APG: 9.7

WS/48: .202 (19th)

Record: 4-2

Young’s shooting is down, but he’s getting to the free-throw line at a career-high clip and continues to get teammates involved.

7

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+1600)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2RmD_0iuG7Crz00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

PPG: 21.0 | RPG: 11.1 | APG: 8.4 | SPG: 1.3

WS/48: .290 (4th)

Record: 4-3

Jokic doesn’t have the high scoring numbers of others, but his steady efficiency will outlast some of the more unsustainable averages.

6

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (+4000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGnGb_0iuG7Crz00
AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

PPG: 31.0 | RPG: 4.8 | APG: 4.6

WS/48: .244 (9th)

Record: 5-1

Lillard’s return and big scoring numbers coincides with Portland’s winning record.

5

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (+700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAu5x_0iuG7Crz00
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

PPG: 30.8 | RPG: 7.3 | APG: 3.5 | BPG: 1.0

WS/48: .234 (11th)

Record: 4-2

Tatum is shooting a career-high percentage from the field right now.

4

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (+1100)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nsb23_0iuG7Crz00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

PPG: 32.6 | RPG: 4.4 | APG: 6.8

WS/48: .272 (6th)

Record: 4-2

The scoring isn’t surprising, but the efficiency is — particularly from three.

3

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers (+6600)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9KI6_0iuG7Crz00
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

PPG: 32.2 | RPG: 4.5 | APG: 7.3 | SPG: 1.7

WS/48: .257 (7th)

Record: 5-1

No Darius Garland? Mitchell said no problem, helping Cleveland off to a 5-1 start.

2

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (+350)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cff1W_0iuG7Crz00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PPG: 36.7 | RPG: 9.5 | APG: 8.7 | SPG: 1.7

WS/48: .336 (2nd)

Record: 3-3

You’d like to see a better than .500 record for an MVP candidate, but look at that insane scoring average.

1

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (+350)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucWRT_0iuG7Crz00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

PPG: 34.4 | RPG: 14.0 | APG: 5.8 | BPG: 1.6

WS/48: .337 (1st)

Record: 5-0

The best player on the best team. Simple.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadline

Kyrie Irving Issues Joint Statement With ADL Saying, “I Admit The Negative Impact of My Post,” Commits $500k Donation To “Eradicate Hate”

After a week of controversy and deflection, Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kyrie Irving admitted that posting a link to an antisemitic documentary on his Instrgram account had a “negative impact…on the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” Irving went on to say, “I an a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.” Irving’s statement was part of a joint communique released by the all-star point guard, the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. The Nets and Irving pledged to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
BOSTON, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis says this UNC basketball player will be a game-time decision Monday

As the UNC basketball program preps for the 2022-23 season opener on Monday against UNCW, head coach Hubert Davis has provided an injury update on a few players. Davis revealed that guard R.J. Davis is back and forward Justin McKoy is healthy. But UNC could be without a key contributor. Forward Puff Johnson will be a game-time decision for the Tar Heels after sitting out the exhibition game last Friday. Johnson is dealing with some knee pain that needs to get better before he can hit the court. With the game in a few days, the hope is that Johnson can be...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame All-American dies at 69

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman standout and 1973 national champion Mike Fanning died this weekend at 69 years of age. Fanning starred at Notre Dame before spending a decade helping terrorize NFL offenses. He played a key role on Notre Dame’s 11-0 squad in ’73 before earning first-team All-American status for his efforts a year later as the Irish finished the year ranked sixth nationally.
TULSA, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy