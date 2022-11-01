2022-23 NBA MVP Ladder, Vol. 1: Giannis and Luka lead the pack after 2 weeks
Now that the NBA season is officially two-weeks young, it feels like a good time to break out our first MVP ladder of the year.
Every team has at least a handful of games under their belts, and after the Lakers won on Sunday, every team has at least one win on their record.
Entering Monday’s action, only the Milwaukee Bucks had yet to suffer a loss, which should leave no intrigue at the top of this list. But the order of the names after Nos. 1 and 2 leave plenty of room for debate.
Here’s where things stand after two weeks, with odds from BetMGM
(Stats are prior to games on 10/31)
10
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+50000)
PPG: 31.0 | RPG: 5.0 | APG: 7.0 | SPG: 2.4 | BPG: 1.2
WS/48: .217 (14th)
Record: 3-3
The very long odds tell you all you need to know here. I wouldn’t expect to see Gilgeous-Alexander on this list for much longer.
9
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (+4000)
PPG: 29.3 | RPG: 3.3 | APG: 5.5 | SPG: 1.0
WS/48: .209 (16th)
Record: 5-1
Booker’s game continues to ascend and the Suns continue to win.
8
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (+3300)
PPG: 31.5 | RPG: 3.8 | APG: 9.7
WS/48: .202 (19th)
Record: 4-2
Young’s shooting is down, but he’s getting to the free-throw line at a career-high clip and continues to get teammates involved.
7
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+1600)
PPG: 21.0 | RPG: 11.1 | APG: 8.4 | SPG: 1.3
WS/48: .290 (4th)
Record: 4-3
Jokic doesn’t have the high scoring numbers of others, but his steady efficiency will outlast some of the more unsustainable averages.
6
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (+4000)
PPG: 31.0 | RPG: 4.8 | APG: 4.6
WS/48: .244 (9th)
Record: 5-1
Lillard’s return and big scoring numbers coincides with Portland’s winning record.
5
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (+700)
PPG: 30.8 | RPG: 7.3 | APG: 3.5 | BPG: 1.0
WS/48: .234 (11th)
Record: 4-2
Tatum is shooting a career-high percentage from the field right now.
4
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (+1100)
PPG: 32.6 | RPG: 4.4 | APG: 6.8
WS/48: .272 (6th)
Record: 4-2
The scoring isn’t surprising, but the efficiency is — particularly from three.
3
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers (+6600)
PPG: 32.2 | RPG: 4.5 | APG: 7.3 | SPG: 1.7
WS/48: .257 (7th)
Record: 5-1
No Darius Garland? Mitchell said no problem, helping Cleveland off to a 5-1 start.
2
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (+350)
PPG: 36.7 | RPG: 9.5 | APG: 8.7 | SPG: 1.7
WS/48: .336 (2nd)
Record: 3-3
You’d like to see a better than .500 record for an MVP candidate, but look at that insane scoring average.
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (+350)
PPG: 34.4 | RPG: 14.0 | APG: 5.8 | BPG: 1.6
WS/48: .337 (1st)
Record: 5-0
The best player on the best team. Simple.
