Yakima Herald Republic
$1 billion project would expand I-90 from Washington border to Coeur d'Alene
Interstate 90 is already congested in the Coeur d'Alene metro area, and traffic volumes are expected to double by 2045. The Idaho Transportation Department is looking to reduce that congestion to the tune of a $1 billion multiphase project that would add lanes to the interstate from the Washington border to Coeur d'Alene. Other improvements are also proposed to make the freeway safer and more efficient.
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Where money is gushing into WA state Legislature elections — and why
In a Facebook video this week, Washington state Senate candidate Jesse Young showed and objected to an ad that called him “an embarrassment to our community" over allegations that he verbally abused employees. In a recent TikTok post, incumbent Emily Randall denounced a mailer that promised to “Set the...
WA lawsuit: 3 men illegally moved from juvenile detention to adult prison
A legal aid group has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families unlawfully transferred three young men convicted of murder when they were teenagers from juvenile correctional facilities to adult prisons. The lawsuit, filed last week in Thurston County by Columbia Legal Services,...
