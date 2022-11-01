Interstate 90 is already congested in the Coeur d'Alene metro area, and traffic volumes are expected to double by 2045. The Idaho Transportation Department is looking to reduce that congestion to the tune of a $1 billion multiphase project that would add lanes to the interstate from the Washington border to Coeur d'Alene. Other improvements are also proposed to make the freeway safer and more efficient.

