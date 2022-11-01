Read full article on original website
Related
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Citrus County Chronicle
Virus Outbreak Pfizer Boosters
Pfizer study says updated COVID boosters rev up protection. Pfizer says its updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults' virus-fighting antibodies. Booster doses tweaked to target the most common omicron strain rolled out in early September, but vaccine-weary Americans haven't rushed to get them. The Food and Drug Administration says the new data released Friday should spur them to, especially before another expected wave of infections as people travel for Thanksgiving. It's too soon to know how much real-world protection the early findings will translate into. But FDA says getting up to date on the vaccination offers the best possible protection against serious illness or death from COVID-19.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% after...
Citrus County Chronicle
Major banks support rainforest oil project despite problems
LONDON (AP) — In the Putumayo region of the Colombian Amazon, Segundo Meneses' daily routine took him to the Chufiya river, its banks verdant and waters alive with catfish and piranha. On one morning seven years ago, he noticed a dark film lapping the shore. Where the river turned a bend, it turned to black. It was an oil slick that he says went on to sicken his young family and poison their cows and pigs.
Comments / 0