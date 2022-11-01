ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

Is Booking Through Credit Card Travel Portals Really Worth It?

Credit card travel portals offer an alternative to online travel booking websites that let you pay with credit card rewards. These portals are convenient, and some let you earn bonus points just for booking travel through the portal. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. See: If Your Credit...
CNBC

The best credit cards for Southwest flyers, whether you're a casual or frequent traveler

With perks that set Southwest Airlines apart from the rest — including the ability to choose your seat during boarding, check two free bags, change or cancel your trip without incurring a fee (although you will have to pay the difference if your new fare is higher) and enjoy flight credits and rewards points that never expire — it's no wonder the carrier is so popular among travelers.
The Independent

Hotel worker shares how to check for bed bugs before unpacking

A hospitality expert has shared a tip for any travellers checking into a hotel following her own unsavoury experience.Hotel worker Halee, who has a TikTok account under the name @Haleewithaflair, shared the story on her page in response to a video by another creator. The video showed a couple waking up in a hotel covered in “scars” due to an infestation of bed bugs, and Halee quickly stitched the video with her own.Halee replied that it has happened to her on multiple occasions, opening with: “And this is how you should check your hotel room before you even unpack.”She...
PYMNTS

Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income

The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
TheStreet

More Americans Plan to Stay Home for the Holidays This Year

Holidays are one of the busiest times for traveling but, this year, inflation is putting a dent in many people's plans to go too far or stay too long. According to Deloitte's annual holiday travel survey, only 31% of Americans plan to take some kind of trip between Thanksgiving and mid-January. Last year, that number was at 42%.
10NEWS

Buying a New Home Can Be Stressful

Buying a new home can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of loanDepot.
jazminmarie.co

What to ALWAYS Look for When Reserving an Airbnb – Best Tips for Booking Unique Places on Airbnb

I remember when I first heard about the Airbnb platform, I was in shock that someone would pay money to live in a stranger’s home for a night; it’s nearing the end of 2022 and I am someone who has paid money to live in a stranger’s home. Contrary to my initial opinion of the idea, my experience with the platform has gone pleasantly well as long as I was mindful of a few things. I’ve listed some details that you should always pay attention to when reserving an Airbnb to make sure that you are getting the best possible experience out of the platform and your potential booking. Here are five things to always look for while you are trying to reserve a home share on a platform like Airbnb:
ceoworld.biz

Bucket List Adventures: Luxury Travel Founder Carlos Alvarez Shares His Travel Tips

Luxury travelers are a breed apart from your holidaymakers, family travelers, honeymooners, and digital nomads. So, it makes sense that they travel differently, plan differently and use a whole different set of travel tips. Sui Generis Entertainment & Travel, Inc co-founder Carlos Alvarez has spent much time over his travel...

