ice365.com
Vegas boosts MGM Q3 revenue, but Macau amortisation leads to $1bn loss
Net revenue was up 26.2% to $3.14bn. The majority of this, at $2.30bn, came from Las Vegas, up 66.6% to a record high. Unlike in 2021, rooms – rather than casino – were the largest source of revenue in Las Vegas. “We’re proud to report the best quarter...
Melco revenue drops further in Covid-impacted Q3
Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of Melco, said that although the results had been difficult there had been positive developments, including a recent increase in visitors in the latter stages of the quarter. “In July, the Macau government implemented preventative measures against the pandemic and our casinos were closed for...
Macau Legend risks delisting after CFO exit
Tsang joined the company in 2020 following the business’s acquisition by former CEO Levo Chan, who is now awaiting trial after being suspected of running a “triad organisation”. Tsang has resigned from Macau Legend with effect from 31 October in order to pursue “career development opportunities”.
CDI closes $2.75bn Peninsula Pacific Entertainment acquisition
The acquisition, agreed in February of this year, includes all P2E’s assets and operations in Virginia, New York and Sioux City, Iowa,. Completion follows the receipt of customary licensing approvals from the Virginia Racing Commission, the New York State Gaming Commission and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. “Today...
Jumbo completes £23m acquisition of payments specialist StarVale
The deal, which was agreed in January of this year, is worth a total consideration of £23.0m (€26.7m/$26.4m). Jumbo paid an initial £12.0m in addition to £6.5m in surplus cash funds that was also due upon completion of the acquisition. A deferred consideration of up to...
