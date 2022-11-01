Read full article on original website
WalletConnect Raises $12.5M Ecosystem Round to Build Web3 Communications Network
WalletConnect, the web3 communications protocol company, announced that it has raised $12.5 million in an ecosystem round, “with participation from Shopify, Coinbase Ventures, ConsenSys, Circle Ventures, Polygon, Uniswap Labs Ventures, Union Square Ventures, 1kx, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, and others.”. The ecosystem round “lays the groundwork for WalletConnect’s future development,...
CQG, NUTS Finance Launch Optio Research to Develop Institutional Crypto Infrastructure
CQG, a global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, and NUTS Finance, a blockchain development lab, announced today that they have just launched “Optio Research,” a Web3-based innovation lab “focused on developing decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional investors.”
Crypto As a Service: Zero Hash Launches in Brazil
Zero Hash, the global B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure provider, recently announced its expansion into Brazil. Zero Hash “enables businesses to embed digital assets within their product offering with a light technical lift and little regulatory burden.” Zero Hash’s platform “provides customers the complete building blocks for supporting a broad range of crypto offerings, including liquidity, custody, reporting, and regulatory and compliance infrastructure, all through a simple API integration.”
Coreum Announces Grantee Projects Building on Layer-1 Blockchain Platform
Coreum, a “3rd generation,” layer-1 enterprise-grade blockchain, has announced the first wave of grantee projects “to be built atop the network.”. Backed by the Sologenic Development Foundation, the grantee projects, including Zeeve, Telios, D’Cent Wallet, Stably, Common, and Amber, will “add significant value to the scalability and growth potential of the blockchain’s community.”
Money.net Chooses Barchart to Enhance Investor Products
Money.net, a provider of leading data and analytics platforms, has selected Barchart, a global market data and technology leader, in order “to power their retail and professional products with streaming and historical market data.”. Vincent Sangiovanni, CEO of Money.net, said:. “Barchart and Money.net have had a longstanding and rewarding...
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
Bitwise Expands To Active Strategies, Announces Hiring of Alternatives Team
Bitwise Asset Management, which claims to be one of the largest crypto index fund managers, announced one of the “most significant” enhancements to the firm’s capabilities since its founding in 2017: the creation of Bitwise’s actively managed crypto strategies. The expansion into active strategies “marks an...
Capchase Expands Into Germany
Capchase has announced its expansion into Germany. Based in New York City, Capchase provides debt capital to SaaS companies. The company reports that since launching in 2020, it has worked with 3,000 customers, providing over $1.5 billion in funding available. Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase, said that since...
Bluefin Acquires TECS to Combine Payments, Data Security
Bluefin, the integrated payments firm focused on PCI-validated encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, announced the acquisition of TECS Payment Systems, a global provider of omnichannel payment solutions to acquirers, payment service providers and POS system providers. Consumer demand for omnichannel payment options “has grown at...
Robinhood’s Shares Down Dramatically from IPO Price of $38 as Firm Deliver Slightly Better Q3 Numbers
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) announced earnings yesterday that delivered a slightly better result than anticipated. Today, shares in Robinhood are inching higher – fighting a down market day – but minor gains belie a company that has lost around 2/3s of its value since its initial public offering (IPO) at $38 a share. It was previously reported that about 300,000 account holders invested in Robinhood’s IPO.
Zest AI Secures Growth Capital to Advance AI-Automated Underwriting
Zest AI, which claims to be the leader in automating underwriting with more accurate and inclusive lending insights powered by AI, announced that the company has “raised over $50 million in a new growth round.”. The investment round was “co-led by existing global software investor Insight Partners and new...
MENA Region Fintech Paymob Embarks on Next Phase of Business Expansion
Paymob, the omnichannel payments facilitator in MENAP, embarked on the next phase of its regional expansion in the UAE market. This step marks “an important milestone in Paymob’s global growth plans, fueled by recent Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures.” Paymob plans “to make a sizeable investment in the U.A.E. market over the next three years.”
McAfee Corp., Mastercard to Offer Online Protection Software
McAfee Corp., a global player in online protection, announced an exclusive partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a global technology company in the payments industry, “to offer Mastercard personal and small-medium size business cardholders access to online protection solutions.”. In 2021, 83% of organizations “reported experiencing phishing attacks, a 46%...
Singapore: DBS Tests FX Trading, Government Securities Using Blockchain
DBS, a Singapore-based financial institution that operates across Asia, has announced that it has utilized permissioned DeFi liquidity pools on a public blockchain to test FX trading and government securities transactions. According to DBS, the first industry pilot included JP Morgan, and SBI Digital Asset Holdings with a trade comprised...
SimpleNexus to Enhance Homebuying Experience for Peoples Bank Clients
SimpleNexus, an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the U.S. homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, announced that Clive, Iowa-based Peoples Bank has “completed the company-wide rollout of Nexus Engagement and Nexus Origination™ to offer customers a modern homebuying experience from the convenience of their phones.”
Global Banks, Temasek Fund Series A for Partior, a Cross-Border Payments and Value Exchange Provider
Partior has raised a Series A led by Standard Chartered with the support of existing investors JP Morgan, DBS, and Temasek – the Singapore government’s investment fund. The note from Partior did not include details on the funding round. Partior is a platform that strives to be the...
A Tale of Two Fintechs: PayPal Drops as Block Pops
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares sank today after Q3 earnings failed to convince investors that all is good with the payments provider. PayPal apparently reported OK Q3 numbers, but the guidance worried shareholders. On the other hand, Block, formerly known as Square (NYSE:SQ), moved higher in after-hours trading following a Q3 reported...
TIFIN’s Wealth Division Announces AI Platform for Client Personalization
TIFIN, the Fintech platform known for its highly engaging products fueled by advanced data science and machine learning, has launched what it claims to be “a first-of-its-kind platform for client personalization.”. The platform “to facilitate modern personalization will be offered by its TIFIN Wealth division to financial intermediaries in...
Amazon Introduces Merchant Cash Advance Program Provided by Parafin
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched a new financing solution, a merchant cash advance, provided by Parafin–a U.S.-based provider of growth capital for sellers. This secure financing option “ties payment on the cash advance to a portion of sellers’ future sales for a fixed capital fee and provides eligible Amazon sellers with easy and quick access to capital when they need it, paired with flexible payment plans.”
Digital Commerce: Karta.io Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
U.S. startup Karta.io, the financial OS for e-commerce teams, announced that it joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. Through the program, Karta.io will “have access to the tools and resources needed to scale its business using the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, Visa’s global payment network, offers.”
