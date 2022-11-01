ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

See the Alef Model A Flying Car Prototype

The top surface of the Alef Model A flying car is an open mesh to let air flow through. The body houses four propellers on one side of the passenger bubble and four propellers on the other side. Alef Model A flying forward. This computer rendering shows how Alef expects...
electrek.co

This funky-looking electric bike claims to be the safest e-bike in the world

The Van Raam Balance may not look that different from afar, but upon closer inspection you’ll see a novel-looking frame that, among other features, helps the Netherlands-based company tout it as the safest two-wheeled electric bike in the world. The biggest difference between the Van Raam Balance’s frame and...
insideevs.com

New Porsche Sport E-Bike Is A Sleek Full-Suspension All-Rounder

Porsche is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable automotive brands in the world. While the German company has indeed been making strides in the world of electric cars, it has also been doing so in the world of electric two-wheelers, more specifically, electric bicycles. One of its...
insideevs.com

Wowcat's New C10 Electric Folding Bike Is A Practical Head-Turner

In the highly competitive e-bike market, style and aesthetics are arguably as important as specs and features. Indeed, many times, a stylish design will sell as opposed to a bland-looking e-bike loaded with fancy tech. As we’ve highlighted several times before, an e-bike can be striking and radically styled while at the same time being practical, no-frills, and decently priced. Such is the case with the Wowcat C1, a new electric folding bike.
Road & Track

Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA

Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
topgear.com

These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022

Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
hypebeast.com

Shift Robotics Releases "The World's Fastest Shoes"

Pittsburgh-based robotics and engineering company Shift Robotics has just unveiled its battery-powered sneakers — the Moonwalkers. Said the be the “world’s fastest shoe” the Moonwalkers assist in boosting walk speeds up to 250%. Powered by a state-of-the-art brushless DC motor, eight polyurethane wheels work together with...
MotorAuthority

Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight

A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
Carscoops

Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid

The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
MISSOURI STATE
Top Speed

This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History

In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
KISSIMMEE, FL
The Guardian

Buying an e-bike? Here’s what you need to look for

More than two-thirds of Britons have started or are considering cycling to work to cut travel costs, according to research from the employee benefits company Blackhawk. Could an e-bike be a solution?. Decide on the main use. E-bikes power you along with the help of a motor paired with a...
torquenews.com

Honda Is Emerging From the Inventory Crisis Better Than Most Brands

Though inventory remains tight, deliveries prove that Honda is ahead of the curve when it comes to resolving the new-car inventory crisis. Torque News recently asked 11 automakers if they would go on the record regarding their deliveries and inventory management. Only two offered to do so. Honda pointed to a strong launch of new products and offered encouraging words regarding dealer inventory. Now we know that Honda was sincere.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model 3 With LFP Cells: Much More Range Than Advertised

The LFP battery cells Tesla implements in the Model 3 manufactured in Shanghai are revealing their very good performance, well beyond the specifications of the manufacturer itself. A real road test confirms that its capacity is even higher than the specifications stated in its own data sheet. The Tesla Model...
CarBuzz.com

We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date

Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...

