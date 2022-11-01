Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy, beneficial rain to arrive late this week
Our next weather maker arrives Friday as showers and thunderstorms will fire along a cold front moving very slowly through the state. Moisture levels in the atmosphere will be at near-record levels, meaning there will be a significant amount of moisture to fall as rain. Much of the area will see 2-3" of beneficial rain starting early Friday through Saturday.
Iowa Bracing For Rain, Cooler Weather
(Des Moines) Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. The National Weather Service says showers, storms, and cooler weather are on the way. Rain is expected to start moving into western Iowa Thursday afternoon and night and linger in the state through Friday and Saturday.
WQAD
Record low levels of water on the Mississippi River continue to wreak havoc on fall harvest
The Mississippi River water level continues to remain dangerously low south of the Quad Cities. Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke explains the impacts to farmers.
Quad Cities named a top spot to live for 2022-23
MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities metro area has been designated one of the best places to live, according to U.S News & World Report. The QC comes in at #53 on the media company's list of best places to live. According to U.S News & World Report, the...
ourquadcities.com
Family-friendly holiday happenings in the Quad Cities and beyond
The holiday season will be upon us before you know it, and here are some family-friendly events to help you welcome the most wonderful time of the year!. Downtown Burlington’s Holiday Open House, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Get a head start on holiday gift buying at your favorite downtown businesses.
WQAD
WQAD travels to Memphis to assess historically low river levels
Historically low Mississippi river levels are impacting communities settled on the river, like Memphis. WQAD is traveling to Memphis to bring you the latest news.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
KCCI.com
Iowans can apply for home heating assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans worried about paying their heating bills this winter have started signing up for help. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, opened up the application process Tuesday morning for homeowners and renters. To qualify, your income must be at or below 200% of...
KCCI.com
Free dental clinic to be held at Iowa State Fairgrounds
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of dental professionals in Iowa are donating their time and supplies for Iowans who need dental care. Iowa Mission of Mercy is hosting a two-day, free dental clinic. The clinic is being held Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Arconic trade expo encourages high school students to choose career in trades
RIVERDALE, Iowa — 100 Quad City area high school students got a hands-on experience Wednesday night learning about careers in the trade industry. Arconic hosted its first Skilled Trades Exploration Night on Nov. 2. The goal was to help students learn about a possible career path right after high school.
voiceofalexandria.com
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
People From Iowa Simply Cannot Pronounce Any of These 11 Words
Iowa: where we're known for saying certain things differently or flat out making up words (ope anyone?). We say "pop" instead of soda, and we're proud of it. We also say certain words wrong. Quite wrong. In fairness, there are a lot of kooky words in the English language. While...
Comments / 0