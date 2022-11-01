ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs2iowa.com

Heavy, beneficial rain to arrive late this week

Our next weather maker arrives Friday as showers and thunderstorms will fire along a cold front moving very slowly through the state. Moisture levels in the atmosphere will be at near-record levels, meaning there will be a significant amount of moisture to fall as rain. Much of the area will see 2-3" of beneficial rain starting early Friday through Saturday.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Bracing For Rain, Cooler Weather

(Des Moines) Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. The National Weather Service says showers, storms, and cooler weather are on the way. Rain is expected to start moving into western Iowa Thursday afternoon and night and linger in the state through Friday and Saturday.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Quad Cities named a top spot to live for 2022-23

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities metro area has been designated one of the best places to live, according to U.S News & World Report. The QC comes in at #53 on the media company's list of best places to live. According to U.S News & World Report, the...
ourquadcities.com

Family-friendly holiday happenings in the Quad Cities and beyond

The holiday season will be upon us before you know it, and here are some family-friendly events to help you welcome the most wonderful time of the year!. Downtown Burlington’s Holiday Open House, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Get a head start on holiday gift buying at your favorite downtown businesses.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans can apply for home heating assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans worried about paying their heating bills this winter have started signing up for help. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, opened up the application process Tuesday morning for homeowners and renters. To qualify, your income must be at or below 200% of...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Free dental clinic to be held at Iowa State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of dental professionals in Iowa are donating their time and supplies for Iowans who need dental care. Iowa Mission of Mercy is hosting a two-day, free dental clinic. The clinic is being held Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
B100

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE

