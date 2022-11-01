Read full article on original website
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
A child who was the victim of incest was denied an abortion in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, the local Planned Parenthood chapter told BuzzFeed News. The GOP-controlled state legislature allowed exceptions to the 15-week ban in order to save the pregnant person's life, prevent...
Texas woman nearly dies post-miscarriage after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy
Amanda Zurkowski, a Texas woman who recently faced a second-trimester pregnancy loss, says she almost died from sepsis after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy longer than she should have—all due to the Texas abortion ban. When the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier...
Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban
Texas doctor tells Biden students are learning abortions on papayas post Roe v Wade. A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade. Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who...
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
"Trans hate is never appropriate in any time, in any place," new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented Texas during the pageant, told Insider.
thecentersquare.com
Texas pastors offer blistering rebuke of Newsom’s ad quoting Jesus to promote abortion
(The Center Square) – Texas pastors across the state are offering blistering rebukes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s billboard campaign in Texas quoting Jesus to promote abortion. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the issue to the states, Texas’ Heartbeat bill became law Sept. 1....
Washington Examiner
Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors
Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
ABC News
Mom speaks out after 14-year-old daughter was denied arthritis medication due to abortion law
For the past decade, Kaitlin Preble of Tucson, Arizona, said she has gone to her local pharmacy each month to pick up her daughter's prescription for methotrexate, a drug that is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, among other things. Preble's daughter, Emma Thompson, was diagnosed at age 3 with juvenile...
Christian leaders object to VP Harris' claim they don't have to 'abandon' faith to support abortion
Several Christian faith leaders are objecting to VP Kamala Harris saying again this week that Christians don't need to "abandon" their faith to support abortion.
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
What kind of humans ship off to collapsing Haiti a frail 9-month-old born in the USA? | Opinion
Baby Ector faces almost certain death in a country that would be crumbling around him, columnist Fabiola Santiago
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'
Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant and out walking near her home in Austin, Texas, when she felt abnormal discharge and "what felt like water running down my leg." She made an appointment with her doctor, but wasn't too worried. "I was fairly certain that I'd be told this is normal," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I fully expected them to send me home and all would be fine."
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
Cori Bush says doctors continued abortion procedure after she changed her mind: 'No, I’m not ready'
Democrat Congresswoman Cori Bush describes her experience telling doctors "No" while they ignored her and continued with an abortion she says she "was not ready for."
EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?
Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
Washington Examiner
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
PopSugar
The Most Painful Parts of My Abortion Were the Shame and Stigma
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 16 and on birth-control...
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board of Medicine recently charged Dr. Dorothy Cline-Campbell, a 73-year-old family medicine physician, with professional incompetency, practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the […] The post Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
