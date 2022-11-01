Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is returning in-person Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha. The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is an annual community celebration of literacy and the arts, where local and national authors and readers of all ages come together to enjoy presentations, performances, creativity, and conversation.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A special performance
MILWAUKEE — Medical employees, patients and more gathered at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, 2900 W. Oklahoma Ave. on Thursday morning to support the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who confidently marched their way down the crowd in celebration of how far they’ve come since the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's Regner Park becoming enchanted
WEST BEND — Regner Park is being transformed as Enchantment in the Park is once again being built there to create an experience of holiday lights and decorations that will open at the end of this month. Enchantment in the Park is set up in Regner Park in West...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Looking for a few good bell ringers
OZAUKEE COUNTY – The holiday season is a time for giving and spreading joy, and one of the better organizations that represents those values is the Salvation Army, which holds its annual Red Kettle Campaign beginning this month. The Salvation Army-Ozaukee County Unit will have volunteers from service clubs,...
CBS 58
Hundreds of pumpkins, thousands of kids line downtown Cedarburg for annual Pumpkin Walk
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A special Halloween tradition returned to downtown Cedarburg on Monday night. Thousands of trick-or-treaters took to the sidewalks for the town's annual Pumpkin Walk. The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce expected around 5,000 people to attend the downtown even, which is now more than a decade...
Downtown Waukesha announces 'Night of Lights' event
The City of Waukesha is kicking off the holiday season with a new event this year, the Night of Lights!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Day of the Dead celebration at The Destination
WAUKESHA — The Destination Bar, 218 E. Main St., celebrated el Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) on Wednesday night. The ofrenda is a type of altar with pictures, items and traditional flowers and sugar skulls to honor loved ones who have passed away. People...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Food and Wine Event
Join us at the Pfister on Nov. 4 for our annual Food & Wine event to help raise money to fight cancer!. The tastiest night of the year is back again! Three hours of sampling award winning dishes from Milwaukee’s finest restaurants and sipping top wines, signature cocktails and craft beer from across the country. Grab a friend, grab a date or fly solo and join us for an unforgettable night of spirits, bites and live music while raising money to prevent cancer, provide the best care to those fighting it and find a cure.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Helen Anna Wiedmeyer
Helen Anna Wiedmeyer (nee Schuh), from West Bend, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, at the age of 87. More than anything else, Helen loved to be with family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Helen was born October 19, 1935, in Hartford to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Divine Consign
The Waukesha County Expo Center is a NEW Divine Consign location in Fall 2022 located right off 1-94 in Waukesha by the Waukesha Airport. Shoppers will be amazed as Divine Consign transforms the spacious 20,000 square foot space into a shoppers paradise this fall. Learn more here: https://divineconsignsale.com/shop/waukesha/
ozaukeepress.com
A new career begins with the opening of Port shop
Former teacher Kristin Chapman is starting the second chapter of her professional life with Revival Home Interiors on Spring Street. A FORMER WOODWORKING shop next to Align Chiropractic on Port Washington’s south side has been converted into a cute and cozy home decor shop owned by Kristin Chapman. Revival Home Interiors at 1040 S. Spring St. opens Nov. 4. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda Christian-Smith
Dec. 13, 1945 - October 27, 2022. Full Professor Linda Christian-Smith, Ph.D., departed the living on Thursday afternoon, October 27, 2022, at the age of 76 years. She was born on December 13, 1945, in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Theodore and Regina (nee Michaud) Kanios. Husband Ken swept her off her feet in April 1976, even though she was one and one-half years older; thus, the nickname “Cougar.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nancy I. (Bennett) Lapp
July 16, 1937 - Oct. 29, 2022. Nancy I. (Bennett) Lapp, age 85 passed away in Elkhorn on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A visitation will take place Tuesday, November 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. A service will immediately follow.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Judith A. Wiedmeyer
Feb. 4, 1944 - Oct. 27, 2022. Judith A. Wiedmeyer, nee Kedinger, of West Bend died on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 78 years. She was born February 4, 1944 in West Bend to the late Arthur and Pearl (nee Wardius) Kedinger.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Beth P. Weber, 57
Mary Beth P. Weber (Houpt) of Grafton went home to her Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the age of 57. She was born to Wayne and Joan (Puerling) Houpt on November 15, 1964. Mary Beth married Jeff Weber on September 20, 1986, and together they had three children.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pauline Ethel Underwood, 87
Pauline Ethel Underwood passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where she resided. She was 87 years old. Pauline was born on June 20, 1935, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of James and Dorothy Innis. On January 23, 1953, she married Ronald Underwood (1936-2022) in Earlville, IL. The couple lived in Earlville until moving to Cedarburg in 1974.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Coffee chain 7 Brew slated for West Bend
WEST BEND — A coffee shop is the newest addition to development and redevelopment along South Main Street, as the coffee chain 7 Brew was cleared this week for a site in the current Hobby Lobby parking lot. The Plan Commission approved a site plan for the 7 Brew...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Viola Phyllis Lomeli
Viola Phyllis Lomeli of Waukesha found peace on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the age of 88, when she was reunited with her husband, Nemesio “Mingo” Lomeli, who preceded her in death in 1999; her son David Gerard Lomeli, who preceded her in death in 1995; and her grandson, Joseph Patrick Lomeli, who preceded her in death in 2021.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary F. Hanley
Sept. 6, 1964 - Oct. 30, 2022. After a very fulfilling life of 58 years, Mary F. Hanley was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Despite her 18-month battle with gastric cancer, Mary never faltered in faith, hope and love, and bravely persevered through every obstacle.
