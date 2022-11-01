Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Animal harvested near Cardwell is first to test for CWD in hunting district 311
CARDWELL, Mont. - A white-tailed deer buck harvested near Cardwell is the first detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in hunting district 311. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the deer was harvested about one mile northeast of Cardwell on the south side of I-90. The detection site was...
montanarightnow.com
Jackknife blockage reducing lanes on I-90 eastbound east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The I-90 eastbound lane east of Bozeman has blockage and reduced lanes Thursday due to a jackknife crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, the crash is located at mile-marker 313. Drivers are asked to slow down for maintenance and emergency crews.
Glenn Close Rocked Out in Bozeman on Halloween
Things you may not know about Glenn Close: She calls Bozeman home, she's an eighth cousin to Princess Diana, AND she's a fan of Guns N' Roses. We have proof. Glenn Close is a legend. Throughout her career, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards. Whether you know her work from Fatal Attraction or Cruella, everyone knows Glenn Close.
montanarightnow.com
Bozeman PD detectives trying to ID man for ongoing investigation
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Law enforcement are trying to identify an individual for an ongoing investigation. The Bozeman Police Department shared a photo of the individual Tuesday afternoon, saying their Detective Division is trying to identify them. If you recognize the man, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Scott McCormick...
montanarightnow.com
Snowy, icy road conditions causing multiple incidents along I-90
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Emergency workers are responding to multiple incidents along I-90 in Park County Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report is showing two crashes near Livingston. At mile-marker 348, east of Livingston, I-90 westbound is blocked with no passing due to a crash. Road conditions...
montanarightnow.com
Emergency vehicle in Park Co. hit while responding to accident
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A warning is being shared after an emergency vehicle was hit by another car Thursday afternoon. Danielle Babcox, who works with the Park County Rural Fire District 1, says a Park County Rural Emergency Vehicle was on scene of an accident before being hit by a pickup that lost control on some ice on the road.
Comments / 0