Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award
Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
UGA’s Georgia Economic Outlook Celebrates 40 Years of Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
In 1983, a new Ford Escort station wagon cost $6,779, and a three-bedroom house sold for $75,300. The nation was bouncing back from a recession, and Georgia’s economy was growing like gangbusters. A lot has changed in those 40 years but the Georgia Economic Outlook — which launched with...
Georgia's Early Voting Infrastructure Maximizes Voter Turnout
Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the two-million mark during Early Voting. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during Early Voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday, November 1st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day sixteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
New USG ‘Georgia Degrees Pay’ Website Connects College Degree, Economic Success Data
A new online tool launched by the University System of Georgia is paving a road for the nation by providing students and their families with a centralized location for providing comparative college enrollment and enrollment data for 26 of Georgia’s public universities. Georgia Degrees Pay connects the value of...
High Turnout, High Enthusiasm Define Georgia's Early Voting
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting. As of Tuesday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, October 31st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day fifteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,199,424 voters had cast a ballot.
Diesel Shortage Fears Grow for Small Businesses Across Georgia
Mansfield Energy predicts the diesel shortage will have a major impact on the southeast which has small businesses in Georgia preparing for its impact. At S&S Mufflers in Atlanta, owner Rodney Walker said the diesel shortage is going to impact his family’s businesses. See more.
Georgia Power Joins Effort to Establish Six-state Southeast Hydrogen Hub
Georgia Power is furthering its commitment to build the energy grid of the future and reduce carbon emissions across its generation fleet through a newly formed coalition of major utility companies across the Southeast, working to secure federal financial support for a Southeast Hydrogen Hub. The coalition, including Georgia Power's parent Southern Company, will respond to the recently announced funding opportunity from the U.S. Department of Energy, which includes $8 billion for regional hydrogen hubs and is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Gov. Kemp Announces Over $4.6 Million in Grants for Law Enforcement Training Program
Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal today announced the awards of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. "Here in Georgia, we support our law enforcement officers and will always be proud to do so," said Governor Kemp....
Georgia Film And TV Productions Spent $4.4 Billion In The 2022 Tax Season Helping Jump Start New Opportunities
According to the Georgia Film Office, film and TV productions spent $4.4 billion across the state in fiscal 2022 setting a new record. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the department recorded 412 productions shooting in the state. They consist of 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 TV productions, 42 commercials, and 33 music videos. See more.
