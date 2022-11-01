ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

WNDU

What’s Good: 20-year army veteran from Dowagiac gifted new roof

DOWGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re looking at What’s Good as we look forward to Veteran’s Day. Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has given back to more than 375 veterans since 2016 by reroofing their homes, free of charge. Their latest recipient lives in Dowagiac. Rebecca Johnson served...
DOWAGIAC, MI
hillsdale.edu

Hometown Hillsdale: Matt Patillo, ’10: A Divinely Inspired Activity Center for the Hillsdale Community

The love for community, growth, and wellness runs deep for Matt Patillo, ’10. The husband, father of four, financial advisor, and former Charger football player took a leap of faith in 2021 by purchasing the old Stadium Roller Rink, now The Well, a divinely inspired activity center. For Matt and his family, The Well is an opportunity to foster love and wellness in the Hillsdale community.
HILLSDALE, MI
WLNS

Former Eaton Rapids hospital becomes ghost-hunting hotspot

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Stimson Hospital was built as a mansion in 1874 by Jon Sassy.He was known as a con artist, someone who would scam developers. But eventually, the people of Eaton Rapids chased him out of town. Then in 1918, wealthy nurse Harriet Chapman bought the building. “Almost 4,000 people were […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

VBSO: Man's body found in Geneva Township

GENEVA TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Van Buren County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man near South Haven. His body was found near Baseline Road and 66th Street in Geneva Township. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted today. The man's name has not been released.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Nappanee Man Airlifted To Hospital After Milford Crash

MILFORD — Jonathan W. Connolly, 28, Parkwood Drive, Nappanee, suffered possible internal injuries following a two-vehicle crash on SR 15, south of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford. The crash was reported at 11:52 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Connolly, who was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated, was...
MILFORD, IN
WILX-TV

Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Jackson died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles. According to authorities, it happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township. Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman that was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Munith Road and then by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Driver dies several days after crash on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver involved in a crash on October 25 on SR 120 died on Sunday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on SR 120 just east of CR 131. Deputies said Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound on SR 120...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man dies when hit by 2 cars outside Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. Rescue crews were called at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 2, for a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI

