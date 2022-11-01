Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Open house on Saturday for Branch Area Career Center’s 50th anniversary
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – As part of the Branch Area Career Center’s 50th anniversary, an open house will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.. Visitors will get a chance to talk with the instructors and see the students in action. Assistant Superintendent and Director...
WNDU
What’s Good: 20-year army veteran from Dowagiac gifted new roof
DOWGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re looking at What’s Good as we look forward to Veteran’s Day. Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has given back to more than 375 veterans since 2016 by reroofing their homes, free of charge. Their latest recipient lives in Dowagiac. Rebecca Johnson served...
hillsdale.edu
Hometown Hillsdale: Matt Patillo, ’10: A Divinely Inspired Activity Center for the Hillsdale Community
The love for community, growth, and wellness runs deep for Matt Patillo, ’10. The husband, father of four, financial advisor, and former Charger football player took a leap of faith in 2021 by purchasing the old Stadium Roller Rink, now The Well, a divinely inspired activity center. For Matt and his family, The Well is an opportunity to foster love and wellness in the Hillsdale community.
Former Eaton Rapids hospital becomes ghost-hunting hotspot
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Stimson Hospital was built as a mansion in 1874 by Jon Sassy.He was known as a con artist, someone who would scam developers. But eventually, the people of Eaton Rapids chased him out of town. Then in 1918, wealthy nurse Harriet Chapman bought the building. “Almost 4,000 people were […]
wtvbam.com
Norman tells Commissioners funds are available to demolish old jail in 2023
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman went over plans for the demolition of the old county jail with the Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday morning. The new Branch County Jail officially opened in October of 2021 just over three years after voters...
wtvbam.com
Brand sentenced to up to 17 years in St. Joseph County after being convicted of three charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis man who was convicted in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for crimes he committed in that county on October 22, 2021 was given a prison sentence of up to 17 years on Thursday. 27-year-old Dylan Brand was convicted by a jury following a...
iheart.com
VBSO: Man's body found in Geneva Township
GENEVA TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Van Buren County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man near South Haven. His body was found near Baseline Road and 66th Street in Geneva Township. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted today. The man's name has not been released.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater B.P.U. Board decides to close investigation into workplace complaint
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater B.P.U. Board of Directors held an executive session that lasted for almost an hour and 20 minutes on Wednesday night concerning what was called a work place complaint. The closed session was not on the original agenda but was requested by B.P.U. Director...
wtvbam.com
District championships up for grabs this weekend in MHSAA Football Tournament
UNDATED (WTVB) – The high school football season maybe over for Branch County teams but there are some playoff games of area interest coming up this weekend as the M.H.S.A.A. state tournament enters its second week. Interstate 8 champion Hastings will host Charlotte in a Division Four district title...
wtvbam.com
1975-76 UC boys basketball squad selected as “Team of Fame” by UCHS Athletic Hall of Fame
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City High School Athletic Hall of Fame says the 1976 Union City Chargers Boy’s Varsity Basketball Team has been selected as their newest Team of Fame. There will be a celebration of the ’76 team on February 3 before the Chargers...
inkfreenews.com
Nappanee Man Airlifted To Hospital After Milford Crash
MILFORD — Jonathan W. Connolly, 28, Parkwood Drive, Nappanee, suffered possible internal injuries following a two-vehicle crash on SR 15, south of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford. The crash was reported at 11:52 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Connolly, who was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated, was...
WILX-TV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Jackson died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles. According to authorities, it happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township. Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman that was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Munith Road and then by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.
Suspect in custody for crash that killed 6-month-old
A 6-month-old baby died after a car crash in St. Joseph County on Tuesday, deputies say.
Deputies: Body of Kzoo man found in field near South Haven
Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near South Haven.
abc57.com
Driver dies several days after crash on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver involved in a crash on October 25 on SR 120 died on Sunday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on SR 120 just east of CR 131. Deputies said Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound on SR 120...
WNDU
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
Historic White Pigeon building ‘worth saving,’ won’t be demolished
The St. Joseph County village of White Pigeon won't have to worry about a key building in its main street being torn down for now.
wtvbam.com
Over 80 dogs found hoarded in Steuben County, investigation being conducted
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Steuben County Health Department and the Humane Shelter of Steuben County with an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect that occurred at a York Township residence east of Angola. Deputies were called...
Man dies when hit by 2 cars outside Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. Rescue crews were called at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 2, for a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
