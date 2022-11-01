Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 4:09 p.m. EDT
Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators. SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of elections. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. An Oregon complaints log obtained through a public records request says at least 204 accusations have been filed this year. The complaints included accusations of campaign finance violations, public employees campaigning while on the job, and someone yelling about signs on lawns.
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Sheriff backs FL attorney general's push to classify fentanyl as a WMD in US
After news broke authorities in Florida seized enough fentanyl in the past few months to kill the Sunshine State’s entire population, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast announced his support for the U.S. to classify the synthetic opioid as a “weapon of mass destruction.”. “Treating fentanyl as solely a...
'Slow day:' Guard emails don't match Noem border 'war' talk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there, saying they'd be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers. But...
Kansas governor's race is close after abortion upheaval
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Both major parties say the Kansas governor's race is a tossup in its last days as abortion politics, lingering ill will toward former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and an independent conservative candidate make for a tighter-than-expected contest in the Republican-leaning state. Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura...
GOP has advantage among Florida ballots already cast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nearly 4 million people have already voted in Florida's election and early numbers indicate Republicans could have a huge advantage once voting ends Tuesday. Through Thursday, 1.7 million Republicans have already cast ballots for the races that will determine whether Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
Ralston to step down as Georgia House speaker at end of year
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is stepping down as speaker at the end of the this year, he announced Friday, citing health concerns. The Republican has been speaker since 2010. He was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2002.
