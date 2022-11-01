The #22 Syracuse Orange (6-1, 3-1) look to stop their two-game slide tomorrow afternoon when they travel to face the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-4, 1-3), We don’t know who will be under center for the Orange tomorrow, but we know that Syracuse needs a win if they want to spend another week in the top 25 of the polls (and top 20 of the CFP rankings).

