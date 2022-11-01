ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Pitt

The #22 Syracuse Orange (6-1, 3-1) look to stop their two-game slide tomorrow afternoon when they travel to face the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-4, 1-3), We don’t know who will be under center for the Orange tomorrow, but we know that Syracuse needs a win if they want to spend another week in the top 25 of the polls (and top 20 of the CFP rankings).
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

TNIAAM Reacts: You grade Dino Babers’s performance so far in 2022

We’ve reached Week 10 of the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season, and before diving into the last third of the regular season, we asked you all to fill us in on a few things. Now that the results are in, here is what Orange Nation is feeling heading into the final four games:
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with Orange in top 6 eyes national-title run

Multiple top-flight prospects who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers are suiting up in the 2022-23 season for high schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around the country that will contend for a national championship as well as state titles. Several analysts, journalists and other observers have recently published their...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: things to watch vs Pittsburgh

The Syracuse Orange look to break a two-game losing streak when they travel to face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Both teams fell apart in the final quarter last weekend and turned close games into blowout losses. How will the Orange respond this week? Here’s what we are watching for:
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’ Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, the good news is that even with an undefeated season out, the Orange are still going bowling. Yes, we’ve filled The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and now it’s just about playing for the best landing spot possible. Let’s check and...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair embraces underdog role

Talented, but not respected. Gone, but not lost. Like many players on this year’s Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team, newcomer Dyaisha Fair is looking to embrace the underdog mentality heading into her senior year. Fair is one of eight transfer players acquired by Syracuse over the break. A...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: TNIAAM thoughts on the Orange preseason

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball squad begins regular season play on Monday. Before SU begins the recovery effort from its first losing season since 1969, we examine what the ‘Cuse showed us in the preseason:. Freshmen Impressions:. Mike: Judah looks very raw but will be thrust into a...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Mixed-income housing to replace city of Syracuse offices

City Hall Commons in downtown Syracuse is getting a makeover and a new owner. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Wednesday the historic building is set to be sold for $850,000 and a $13.2 million redevelopment. Hanover Real Estate Development plans to transform the commons into a mixed use space. City Hall...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side Monday night. Around 11:33 p.m., police received reports of shots fired at 718 West Colvin St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the lookout: Weekly roundup

(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. On the Lookout: Burglary suspects in North Syracuse North Syracuse Police are asking for your help finding these suspects! Three suspects broke into MD’s Gas Mart located on South […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy