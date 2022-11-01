Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Is this the year the Orange break the curse of playing at Pitt?
Pat Narduzzi must have a vault of Orange Kryptonite underneath (the former) Heinz Field. How else could the Syracuse Orange have lost nine straight in the home of the Pittsburgh Panthers?. Okay, maaaaybe it has something to do with only coming into one of those games with a better record....
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Pitt
The #22 Syracuse Orange (6-1, 3-1) look to stop their two-game slide tomorrow afternoon when they travel to face the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-4, 1-3), We don’t know who will be under center for the Orange tomorrow, but we know that Syracuse needs a win if they want to spend another week in the top 25 of the polls (and top 20 of the CFP rankings).
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: You grade Dino Babers’s performance so far in 2022
We’ve reached Week 10 of the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season, and before diving into the last third of the regular season, we asked you all to fill us in on a few things. Now that the results are in, here is what Orange Nation is feeling heading into the final four games:
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with Orange in top 6 eyes national-title run
Multiple top-flight prospects who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers are suiting up in the 2022-23 season for high schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around the country that will contend for a national championship as well as state titles. Several analysts, journalists and other observers have recently published their...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: things to watch vs Pittsburgh
The Syracuse Orange look to break a two-game losing streak when they travel to face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Both teams fell apart in the final quarter last weekend and turned close games into blowout losses. How will the Orange respond this week? Here’s what we are watching for:
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’ Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, the good news is that even with an undefeated season out, the Orange are still going bowling. Yes, we’ve filled The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and now it’s just about playing for the best landing spot possible. Let’s check and...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair embraces underdog role
Talented, but not respected. Gone, but not lost. Like many players on this year’s Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team, newcomer Dyaisha Fair is looking to embrace the underdog mentality heading into her senior year. Fair is one of eight transfer players acquired by Syracuse over the break. A...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Can the Orange turn the hot start into more than a flash fire?
The Syracuse Orange are 6-2. The last two home games have been sell outs. They are ranked in the Top 25 for the fifth straight week and last night found themselves ranked in the first College Football Playoff Rankings. Even though a bowl bid is secured, no one is claiming...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: TNIAAM thoughts on the Orange preseason
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball squad begins regular season play on Monday. Before SU begins the recovery effort from its first losing season since 1969, we examine what the ‘Cuse showed us in the preseason:. Freshmen Impressions:. Mike: Judah looks very raw but will be thrust into a...
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following exhibition with over SNHU
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team closed exhibition play on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, racing past SNHU 72-58. Joe Girard III led the way for the Orange with 15 points. Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. 11 different players scored for SU in the win. […]
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning Syracuse alum Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The wife of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin died early Wednesday after a lengthy battle with an incurable brain disorder. Coughlin and his family released a statement announcing the death of Judy Whitaker Coughlin. She was 77. Coughlin, who was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange come out strong, end preseason with 72-58 win
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team wrapped up their short preseason slate with a 72-58 win over the Southern New Hampshire Penmen. We got a good look at who are shaping up to be SU’s starting five, as well as some quality depth that’s been missing for a few years.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
waer.org
Mixed-income housing to replace city of Syracuse offices
City Hall Commons in downtown Syracuse is getting a makeover and a new owner. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Wednesday the historic building is set to be sold for $850,000 and a $13.2 million redevelopment. Hanover Real Estate Development plans to transform the commons into a mixed use space. City Hall...
Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Utica; jackpot now $1.2B (see smaller prizes won in NY)
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion, the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, after no one matched all six winning numbers in last night’s drawing. But there are still some smaller winners with something to celebrate, including a ticket sold in Central New York worth $2 million.
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
Man shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side Monday night. Around 11:33 p.m., police received reports of shots fired at 718 West Colvin St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both...
On the lookout: Weekly roundup
(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. On the Lookout: Burglary suspects in North Syracuse North Syracuse Police are asking for your help finding these suspects! Three suspects broke into MD’s Gas Mart located on South […]
Two traffic stops lead to foot chases in Syracuse, four arrested on weapons charges
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were arrested Wednesday night after two traffic stops in Syracuse led to foot chases with the officers, deputies said. Around 6 p.m., deputies stopped a car in the 500 block of Park Street with invalid license plates, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0