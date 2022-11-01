There was quite a bit to keep track of in last night’s White Lotus Season 2 premiere. Were the four Aperol spritzes atop the table of Aubrey Plaza and co.’s luncheon put there to make the couples seem annoyingly trendy, or is it just a signature Italian drink? How did Michael Imperioli manage to get even hotter after The Sopranos? And was that a prosthetic flying between Theo James’ legs or just a sign from God?With all of these questions and more between the wry punchlines and Mike White-ian social commentary, you might’ve missed an Easter egg cameo. In the...

4 DAYS AGO