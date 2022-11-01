Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
landgrantholyland.com
Another top targets sets visit plans this weekend, in-state prospect is high on the Buckeyes
Like most of the talk going on around the 2023 recruiting class for Ohio State, this update also concerns the defensive line position group. The last real pressing need for the Buckeyes in the current cycle, coach Larry Johnson has been working tirelessly to finish the 2023 haul with a bang. The three names worth mentioning have been uttered numerous times already and while the decisions for these top players are getting closer, the job is still not done for any of them and that’s the main aspect as to why Matayo Uiagalelei, Keon Keeley, and Damon Wilson are in the news seemingly every chance available.
landgrantholyland.com
Ask LGHL: Is C.J. Stroud still the Heisman Trophy frontrunner?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Three Things To Watch from the Northwestern Wildcats
Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel used to preach to his players that “September is for pretenders, November is for contenders.” With the calendar now firmly on the November page, and the Buckeyes currently second in the College Football Playoff rankings, the game at Northwestern is an opportunity for Ohio State to demonstrate that statement to their fans and doubters across the college football landscape.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Tell us what you think is going to happen against Northwestern on Saturday
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
A top edge rush target in the 2023 class sheds light on decision timeline
It’s pretty clear that Ohio State is doing their last heavy lifting in the 2023 recruiting class along the defensive line with just a few spots up for grabs. Now set with interior guys in this cycle after the commitment of Kayden McDonald on Monday, all eyes are on the defensive end position and the big three of Damon Wilson, Keon Keeley and Matayo Uiagalelei. Each has long been in the thick of things, but time is starting to run down on their uncommitted statuses with the December signing period getting closer.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Preview: A quick look at Northwestern, what we can learn from Ohio State in the matchup
After Ohio State’s toughest matchup of the season so far, the Buckeyes are set to travel to Northwestern for another road game. The last time these two teams faced off, Northwestern made the game interesting, limiting Justin Fields as a passer which in turn led to one of the greatest run performances in Ohio State by history Trey Sermon.
landgrantholyland.com
What’s a tight end, anyway? A look at Buckeyes who have played the position under coach Ryan Day
Running teams in the Big Ten love their tight ends. Michigan, Iowa, Penn State – they put tight ends on the field, sometimes two or even three at a time. They’ll seal the corner on outside running plays. They’ll pull down the line and lead the attack into the middle. They’ll line up in the slot. They’ll line up at fullback. They’re all over the place, and they block, block, block.
landgrantholyland.com
Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell named on Naismith Watch List
The Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball team starts their 2022-23 season on Tuesday in front of home fans against the Tennessee Volunteers. On the court for Ohio State will be a pair of guards who had electric seasons last year, leading the Buckeyes to a co-share of the Big Ten conference championship. Now they’re both on the Naismith Player of the Year watchlist.
landgrantholyland.com
2025 Ohio quarterback to visit the Buckeyes later this month
As the Buckeyes slotted in as the No. 2 team in the country on the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, they also saw an underclassman signal-caller reveal an upcoming stop to the Ohio State campus. Plus, a former Buckeye hoops pledge is headed to an arch-rival program after backing off of his commitment to the scarlet and gray.
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Northwestern shouldn’t provide much of a challenge for Ohio State
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who will be Ohio State men’s basketball’s most valuable player?
Folks. The time is here. It was inevitable, and now it has come. College basketball is officially happening — it is alive and well. As always, the Bucketheads — Connor Lemons and Justin Golba — are back every week with the “Bucketheads” podcast and a weekly “You’re Nuts” article, where they debate different topics around college basketball.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State debuts at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of 2022
We knew Ohio State would be included among the top four teams when the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season dropped on Tuesday night, but we didn’t quite know at which spot. The Buckeyes have been one of the most impressive units in the country through the beginning of November, and currently rank No. 2 in the AP Poll. However, while they have done everything they’ve needed to do in dominating the opponents on their schedule, would it be enough to put them ahead of teams with resumés like Georgia and Tennessee?
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Kaia Henderson
On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes continued preparation for their 2022-23 season. It gave fans and media alike the first chance to see the Scarlet & Gray compete. Part of the team didn’t see many minutes, including two freshmen guards. An out-of-state shooter was part of that duo, and they’re next in a series previewing everyone on the roster.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles, Hartline discuss playcalling, injuries, single-tunnel stadiums
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from...
landgrantholyland.com
Northwestern Defensive Player to Watch: Linebacker Bryce Gallagher
As the Ohio State Buckeyes and Northwestern Wildcats prepare to face off on Saturday, both teams unequivocally know that NU’s defense is what could determine the outcome (AKA severity of the spread, let’s be honest). For years under head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Wildcats’ defense has been their...
landgrantholyland.com
Five things we learned from Ohio State’s 101-57 victory over Chaminade
With only four players returning from an Ohio State team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, Tuesday night’s exhibition game against Chaminade was an opportunity to showcase the Buckeyes’ highly touted freshman class as well as its three experienced transfers. The 2022-23 iteration of the Ohio State men’s basketball team is looking to sharpen up some areas it struggled with last season, in particular its defense (No. 111 in adjusted defense) and rebounding (12th in the Big Ten in rebounds per game).
landgrantholyland.com
Bucketheads Podcast: Big Ten men’s basketball preview
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
