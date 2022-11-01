ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

accesswdun.com

17 gang members operating in Barrow and Gwinnett County have been indicted on criminal charges

Gang members operating out of Barrow County, Gwinnett County, Athens-Clarke County, and seven other Georgia counties, have now been indicted for crimes including murder, drug trafficking, assault and more. On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, along with other law enforcement leaders, announced...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Teen arrested for having weapon at school, family violence, and drug arrest

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 27, a custodian at East Forsyth High School observed 18-year-old Elijah Milligan with a vape in his hand. The custodian notified the administration, and Assistant Principal Jill McKee walked Milligan to the front office. Officials conducted an administrative search on Elijah using a metal detector.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
COBB COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta

ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
ATLANTA, GA

