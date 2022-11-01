Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Note found on allegedly armed man fatally shot by Gwinnett police, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police shot and killed an allegedly armed man who was carrying a note during an incident near Norcross. There was a police presence Friday morning on Singleton Road south of Interstate 85. Police said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at around 8:30 a.m.
Parents say Gwinnett student arrested for shooting gun on campus had been bullied for months
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a Gwinnett County student who was arrested after firing a gun at school said the shooting was the culmination of months of bullying that the school failed to stop. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was at Shiloh High School in Lawrenceville...
Young father dead, toddler injured after crash with Clayton County police officer
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a car and Clayton County police cruiser that killed a young father. The crash happened Friday morning on Georgia Highway 85. GSP confirmed that 21-year-old Kelvontae Zikel Banks died at Grady Memorial Hospital. His 2-year-old son...
Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
21-year-old charged with DUI in crash that killed Gwinnett cheerleader booked into jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Days after the death of a Mill Creek High School student in a car accident, the driver of that car has been booked into Gwinnett County Jail. The Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, of Buford, died in the accident the night before.
accesswdun.com
17 gang members operating in Barrow and Gwinnett County have been indicted on criminal charges
Gang members operating out of Barrow County, Gwinnett County, Athens-Clarke County, and seven other Georgia counties, have now been indicted for crimes including murder, drug trafficking, assault and more. On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, along with other law enforcement leaders, announced...
wtae.com
Suspect charged in man’s shooting death at Penn Hills gas station apprehended in Georgia
Nearly two months after a man was shot to death at a Penn Hills gas station, the suspect in that case is in police custody. Allegheny County police said U.S. Marshals and DeKalb County Sheriff deputies apprehended 36-year-old Michael Wade in Georgia without incident Thursday. Wade is currently being housed in a detention facility awaiting extradition.
17 alleged Ga. gang members facing 136 charges from murder to drugs, arson
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — State officials, including Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, announced the indictments of 17 alleged gang members on Thursday. Officials say the suspects are all members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods, a Bronx-based offshoot of the 183 Gangster Bloods. The Attorney General’s Gang...
Forsyth County Blotter: Teen arrested for having weapon at school, family violence, and drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 27, a custodian at East Forsyth High School observed 18-year-old Elijah Milligan with a vape in his hand. The custodian notified the administration, and Assistant Principal Jill McKee walked Milligan to the front office. Officials conducted an administrative search on Elijah using a metal detector.
Police identify man killed in front of 3-year-old in DeKalb road rage shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police believe that road rage may have led to a shooting that killed a 25-year-old on Monday. Police said the shooting happened in a parking lot on Gresham Road. Officers found Darryl Wiley with multiple gunshot wounds and a 3-year-old girl cut by flying glass.
Man gets life in prison for string of 2018 armed robberies in Cobb
A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his involvement in a string of armed robberies in Cobb County in 2...
Driver accused of shooting 25-year-old to death, injuring 3-year-old in road rage arrested
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver accused of shooting a man to death and injuring a three-year-old girl in a road rage episode on Halloween has been arrested. Channel 2 Action News was at the scene on Gresham Road on Monday, where surveillance video showed the moments bullets started flying in a parking lot.
The Citizen Online
Dark-dressed teens on scooter and skateboard in roadway at 10 p.m. struck by hit-and run driver
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a driver who struck two Fayetteville teens on Redwine Road on Halloween night. The teens were transported for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Sheriff Barry Babb said the teenage males, ages 14 and 15, were wearing...
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
Georgia officer under investigation after pregnant woman says he harassed her in viral video
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A local police chief says video of one of his officers screaming at a driver was so disturbing he immediately launched an Internal Affairs investigation. The officer is now suspended. Lovejoy Police Chief Michael Gaddis says the incident happened Oct. 27 on Freeman Road. “Driver’s license....
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road. The authorities have not disclosed the identities or the number of people involved in the accident.
Deadly shooting ‘justified’ after man pulls out gun during drug deal, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a double shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon was “justified.”. One man was left dead and a second was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third man will not face charges, police confirmed Wednesday evening. [DOWNLOAD:...
valdostatoday.com
Road rage incident ends in OIS in Atlanta
ATLANTA – GBI is investigating an APD officer involved shooting that occurred during a road rage incident between two drivers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 25, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.
Comments / 5