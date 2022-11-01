Watch: James Hudson III Pancakes Bengals Player
The former Bearcat is finding a nice role in Cleveland.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — Cleveland Browns tackle James Hudson III made a big play to help spring a two-point conversion during his team's 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
The UC product is playing well this season, sporting a 68.8 PFF Grade.
Check out the play.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like the following:
UC's AAC Title Path Following 25-21 Loss to UCF
The Athletic Picks UC as 2022-23 'Surprise' Candidate
UC Drops in Both Major Polls Following UCF Loss
Report: Big 12 Strikes Renewed Media Deal with Fox, ESPN
Final Huddle: UC Falls 25-21 to UCF in Ugly Offensive Outing
Ahmad 'Sauce' Wins Second NFL Rookie of the Week Award
Four-Star 2024 WR Brandon Heyward Vaults UC into Top-Eight Schools
Watch: UC LB Jaheim Thomas on His Big SMU Outing, UCF's Run Game, and More
Four-Star 2024 WR Brandon Heyward Vaults UC into Top-Eight Schools
Watch: UC DC Mike Tressel Discusses Dontay Corleone's Breakout, Grades Defense at Midseason
Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named NFL Defensive Player of the Week
Watch: Former Players, Coaches Congratulate Luke Fickell on UC Wins Record
UC Offers 2025 Four-Star Point Guard Jasper Johnson
Wes Miller: Daniel Skillings 'Talks to Everybody'
Luke Fickell: Wins Record Locker Room Celebration Was 'Awesome'
Mason Fletcher, Ryan Coe Earn Weekly AAC Honors
Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC
UC Basketball Morphing New Identity on Both Ends Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools
Ten Thoughts on the UC Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC
Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools
Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0