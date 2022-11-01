ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: James Hudson III Pancakes Bengals Player

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The former Bearcat is finding a nice role in Cleveland.

CINCINNATI — Cleveland Browns tackle James Hudson III made a big play to help spring a two-point conversion during his team's 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The UC product is playing well this season, sporting a 68.8 PFF Grade.

Check out the play.

